Qatar Participates In 49Th Meeting Of Council Of Arab Central Banks, Monetary Authorities Governors

Tunis: The State of Qatar participated in the 49th regular session of the Council of Governors of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities, which was held today in Tunis, Tunisia. Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Deputy Governor of Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Thani. The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions.

