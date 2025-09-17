LG Unveils The Oled Evo G5 In The Gulf, Setting A New Standard In Display Technology

MENAFN - AETOSWire) LG Electronics (LG) has once again redefined the future of home entertainment with the Gulf launch of its most advanced OLED TV yet, the LG OLED evo G5. Combining cutting-edge display technology, an ultra-slim design, and unparalleled performance, the G5 is the ultimate choice for discerning customers seeking the pinnacle of innovation and style.

At the heart of the OLED evo G5 is LG's most powerful processor to date, the α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2, which brings new levels of clarity, color accuracy, and detail to every frame. This next-generation processor works in real-time to analyze and optimize the 8.3 million self-lit pixels, delivering lifelike visuals with extraordinary depth and nuance. Paired with Brightness Booster Max, the G5 achieves brightness levels up to three times higher than standard OLED displays, ensuring stunning visuals in any lighting condition, from darkened movie nights to sunlit living rooms.

The OLED evo G5 builds on LG's legacy of display innovation, offering Perfect Black, Perfect Color, and over 99% color consistency (up to 500 lux). These features ensure that every scene bursts to life with vivid, true-to-life colors and unparalleled contrast. Whether you're watching a blockbuster, streaming your favorite series, or gaming at the highest level, the G5 delivers an immersive experience that sets a new standard for OLED technology.

Gamers, in particular, will appreciate the G5's Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support of up to 165Hz, ultra-low input lag, and tear-free visuals. With self-lit pixels that provide cinematic picture quality and unmatched responsiveness, the G5 is engineered for next-gen console gaming and competitive online play.

Beyond its technical superiority, the OLED evo G5 is a design masterpiece. With its ultra-slim profile, the G5 blends seamlessly into any space, offering a minimalist aesthetic that complements modern interiors. Its Gallery Design allows it to sit flush against the wall, transforming it into a work of art when not in use.

The G5's design is not just about aesthetics, it's also about delivering a superior viewing experience. The ultra-thin bezels and expansive screen ensure that nothing distracts from the content, making every viewing moment feel larger than life.



LG's OLED evo G5 isn't just smart, it's intelligent. Powered by AI, the G5 adapts to its user's preferences, offering tailored recommendations and automatic adjustments for optimal picture and sound quality. Features like AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, and AI Picture Pro create a deeply personalized experience, ensuring that the G5 is more than just a TV – it's a smart companion for your home.



The LG OLED evo G5 represents the culmination of LG's relentless pursuit of innovation. With its combination of cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and intelligent features, the G5 offers a viewing experience that is truly second to none.

Whether you're a cinephile, a gamer, or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in life, the OLED evo G5 is the ultimate upgrade for your home entertainment setup.

To learn more about the LG OLED evo G5 and its groundbreaking features, visit:

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit .

