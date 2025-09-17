GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Timeline: 1-2 days
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3800
Looking ahead, the next UK catalyst will be the upcoming inflation numbers and the Bank of England decision. Economists expect the upcoming data to show that UK inflation remained at 3.8%, while the core CPI dropped slightly from 3.8% to 3.6%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has rebounded in the past few weeks, moving from a low of 1.3140 in August to a high of 1.3660, its highest level in July.It recently jumped above the important resistance level at 1.3610, the upper side of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.The pair has moved above the 50-day moving average, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has jumped above the neutral point at 50. Also, the MACD indicator has continued rising, a sign that it is gaining momentum.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 1.3800.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
