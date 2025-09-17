BTC/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Price Rises To New High (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Thursday. Long Trade Ideas
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $116,031, $114,962, or $114,684. Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $117,399 or $120,055. Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
I would take a long trade from a bullish bounce off $116,031. Some traders might be interested in taking a long trade following a decisive bullish breakout above $117,399.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin. Concerning the US Dollar, the Federal Reserve will be releasing the Federal Funds Rate, Economic Projections, and Rate Statement at 7pm, followed half an hour later by the press conference.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of MT4 crypto brokers worth checking out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
