Swiss Parliament Rejects Budget Increase For Army Ammunition Purchases

Parliamentarians argued that it wasn't time for budget increases given the tight federal finances. The opponents also argued that it would be better for the federal government to increase ammunition stocks continuously and in small steps.
On Wednesday, 13 members of the Swiss Senate voted in favour of the bill to add a billion for ammunition and 30 against. The 2025 armaments programme is part of the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch, which was debated by the Senate.
The motion to increase the 2025 armaments programme came from the Security Policy Committee of the Senate. President Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger from the Centre party said that the aim was to increase the army's resilience and close a gap. Operating national defence without reliable supplies is“downright absurd”.
Other parliamentarians in favour said that it was necessary to secure the country.
Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp
