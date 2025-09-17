Players Health Insurance Integration Expands Teamworks GM Capabilities For College Athletic Departments

MENAFN - News Direct)[NEWS DIRECT]Players Health , the leading provider of athlete safety and insurance solutions, today announced a first-of-its-kind insurance partnership with Teamworks, the Operating System for SportsTM powering 99% of D1 athletic departments and more than 6,500 elite sports teams globally. This partnership integrates Players Health's insurance quote generation capabilities into Teamworks' General Manager (GM) contracting workflow, enabling athletic departments to seamlessly assess insurance options in real-time as they build and manage student-athlete agreements in a rapidly evolving college sports landscape.

This marks the first integration of its kind in college athletics software, creating efficiency in the planning process while removing traditional barriers between compensation planning and risk assessment. By pairing Teamworks' industry-leading scenario planning and budget modeling with Players Health's custom insurance solutions, athletic departments from all Power Four conferences (Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Southeastern Conference), the Big East, Pac-12, and more can approach compensation more strategically, finding new ways to stretch budgets, protect investments, and ensure athlete safety.

“Partnering with Players Health is another step toward our vision of a comprehensive solution where athletic departments can manage all aspects of roster building and contract structuring from one central location,” said Wes French, GM of personnel products at Teamworks.“Insurance as a compensation strategy is just one more way we're seeing the professionalization of college athletics unfold. This partnership adds meaningful value to our GM product and ensures our partners have the tools they need as the industry continues to evolve.”

Players Health, already trusted by thousands of athletes and organizations nationwide, will tailor solutions to meet the unique needs of partnering college departments. From critical injury protection to transfer probability coverage, the embedded offerings will align with the increasingly complex structures athletic directors are managing.

“By providing risk visibility into the Teamworks platform, GMs and coaching staffs around the country will be equipped with the information they need to protect budgets, manage contracts, and make smarter roster decisions,” said Tate Gillespie, VP of collegiate/NIL strategy at Players Health.“This integration gives athletic departments a clearer view of the financial and competitive impact of every move, helping them plan with confidence in the new realities of college athletics. This partnership equips schools to stay ahead of the pressures shaping college athletics and gives them a competitive edge in how they build and protect their rosters.”

“This new era of college athletics requires us to think differently about how we support and protect our student-athletes,” said DeWayne Peevy, Vice President and Director of Athletics at DePaul University.“NIL, revenue sharing, and roster changes are reshaping the competitive landscape in real time, and we have to be ready to adapt. Strategic partners like Teamworks and Players Health have been instrumental in helping us plan for the future and give our programs every possible advantage. Through the Teamworks GM platform – which already powers our rev share operations – we can now seamlessly access the benefits of Players Health. It is through this type of innovation and leadership that DePaul can stay ahead in a rapidly changing Big East.”

With nearly 100 Division I athletic departments already leveraging GM for contracts and budgeting, Teamworks GM has become indispensable for schools managing the complexities of revenue sharing and roster construction. The addition of Players Health brings a powerful new lever to that toolkit, enabling administrators to utilize insurance for risk protection and as a strategic driver of roster construction and financial sustainability.

