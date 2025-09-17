Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTLC) Champions Targeted RNA Therapy For Underserved Cancers



On the global stage, the Cancer Atlas estimates a dramatic rise in cancer cases, adding urgency to the need for therapeutic innovation

Oncotelic's mission focuses on developing first-in-class RNA therapeutics and small-molecule drugs to serve high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric diseases This year, the company achieved a major milestone by successfully completing a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OT-101 combining Interleukin-2

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

In a landscape where cancer and underserved diseases continue to devastate millions, the demand for groundbreaking RNA-based, immunotherapeutic, and targeted treatments has never been more urgent. Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC ) is answering this call with pioneering RNA candidates and strategic programs aimed at some of the most lethal and overlooked cancers.

The global cancer burden is both vast and growing. In the United States alone, an estimated 2,041,910 new cancer cases and 618,120 cancer-related deaths are projected for 2025, including conditions such as lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers that dominate incidence and mortality statistics (ibn/M7MFi ). On the global stage, the Cancer Atlas estimates a dramatic rise in cancer cases, from...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/OTLC

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN