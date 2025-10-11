Germany plans to order hundreds of Skyranger 30 air defence systems

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-11 04:00:28
(MENAFN) Germany is set to purchase more than 600 “Skyranger 30” short-range air defense systems from the defense manufacturer Rheinmetall in a deal valued at over €9 billion ($10.4 billion), according to reports on Friday.

The deliveries are expected to be completed by 2030, with sources from the German Defense Ministry confirming the scale and cost of the procurement.

The decision reflects Berlin’s efforts to strengthen and modernize the Bundeswehr’s air defense capabilities amid rising security concerns and increased reports of unauthorized drone activity.

Industry experts note that the Skyranger 30 system is designed to counter drones and other low-altitude threats. Its radar is capable of detecting large military drones from up to 10 kilometers away and identifying small drones weighing as little as 250 grams at distances of around six kilometers.

