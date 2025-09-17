The Ministry Of Public Health And The National Planning Counci Conduct Vaccination Coverage Survey
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Vaccination Coverage Survey is the first of its kind at the national level to measure vaccination coverage rates and related determinants in a comprehensive, scientific, and systematic manner, enhancing health security and ensuring the continued provision of the highest levels of protection against vaccine-preventable diseases. The survey targets a random sample of more than 11,000 families representing the entire population of Qatar, both citizens and residents, with children aged between one and seven years. Data will be collected from the children's parents through home visits and review of their vaccination cards. The Ministry of Public Health held a press conference today to announce the survey. Dr. Hamad Eid Al Rumaihi, Director of the Health Protection and Communicable Disease Control Department at the Ministry, and Saud Matar Al Shamri, Director of the Statistical Operations Affairs Department at the National Planning Council, spoke at the conference. Dr. Hamad Eid Al Rumaihi said:“This national survey confirms the Ministry of Public Health's commitment to protecting individuals and society in the State of Qatar from health risks related to communicable diseases that can be prevented by vaccination.” He added: "The results of this survey will provide a comprehensive national database that will help develop the national vaccination program, improve access to vaccinations for all target groups in the State of Qatar, and continue progress and address challenges." For his part, Mr. Saud Matar Al Shammari confirmed that all arrangements have been completed for the survey's fieldwork to begin. He noted that participating researchers have received intensive training to ensure the quality of data collection and ensure a true representation of Qatari society in all its categories. He emphasized that all data obtained will be treated with complete confidentiality. He added: "Child vaccination directly contributes to achieving the third Sustainable Development Goal (good health and well-being) by reducing vaccine-preventable deaths and diseases. It is an effective and cost-effective health intervention to strengthen health systems and achieve universal health coverage." The survey will be conducted in cooperation with the World Health Organization and in accordance with international standards adopted in this field, to ensure data quality and reliability of results. This collaboration also represents an extension of the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Public Health and the National Planning Council, which has resulted in the implementation of several previous health surveys, such as the National Survey for Measuring Risk Factors for Non-Communicable Diseases, the National Survey of Aging, and other surveys that provided essential data to support and develop health policies and services in the State of Qatar. It's worth noting that the Ministry of Public Health's National Immunization Program, established in 1979, continues to develop its services. Vaccinations are provided free of charge through 31 health centers affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation, in addition to 71 private health facilities. The national immunization schedule includes 15 vaccines that provide protection against 17 diseases from birth through age 18. The Ministry of Public Health calls on all families participating in the survey to fully cooperate with the field teams and researchers, stressing that participation in this survey represents an important national contribution to building a safe, healthy future for our children. The public can also contact the Health Sector's Unified Call Center at 16000 for any inquiries regarding the survey and its field team.
