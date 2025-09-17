Amir Arrives In Amman
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on Wednesday in Amman, on an official visit to the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Marka International Airport by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
Also present were Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmed Al Safadi, President of the Judicial Council Mahmoud Ababneh, President of the Constitutional Court Mohammad Ghazou, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al Safadi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al-Thani and Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Qatar Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi, along with a number of Their Excellencies members of the government, ranking civilian and military officials, and members of the Qatari Embassy.
HH the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival.
His Highness is accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.
Four F-16 fighter jets from the Royal Jordanian Air Force escorted HH the Amir's plane as it entered Jordanian airspace, and artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome His Highness' visit.
