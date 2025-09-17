Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness Named One Of Houston Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies Of 2025

Group photo of staff

- Saranya Kari, Business Development ManagerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness (SPTW) has been recognized by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ) as one of Houston's Fastest Growing Companies of 2025, joining an elite list of 43 organizations driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth across the region.This year's awards highlight businesses achieving remarkable revenue growth and, new for 2025, those showing outstanding employee expansion-a dual recognition that reflects SPTW's mission to serve more patients while building meaningful careers for healthcare professionals in Greater Houston.“Being included in this year's Fastest Growing Companies list is a tremendous honor for our entire team,” said Dr. Sterling L. Carter, PT, DPT, MS, CSCS, CEO of Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness.“Our growth is the direct result of our commitment to clinical excellence, impeccable customer service, and creating a unique patient experience that changes lives. At the same time, we're deeply invested in our employees' development and well-being, because we know that when our team thrives, our patients thrive.”SPTW has experienced significant momentum in the last 18 months, including:500+ 5-star Google reviews (average rating 4.9/5)85% success rate with its proprietary Sterling Treatment Method, reducing pain and restoring functionExpansion of services including Enhanced Recovery Packages and Pelvic Health programsRecognition from industry leaders such as Prompt EMR, Practice Promotions, Breakthrough PT Marketing, and PT WiredA growing footprint with clinics in Sugar Land, Stafford, and Bellaire, with additional locations planned across TexasThe final rankings of the 43 honorees will be revealed at the Fastest Growing Companies Awards Luncheon on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the Hilton Americas–Houston. A special editorial section featuring Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness and the other honorees will appear in HBJ's September 19 edition.About Sterling Physical Therapy & WellnessSterling Physical Therapy & Wellness is a Houston-based, patient-centered practice dedicated to restoring movement, reducing pain, and improving lives through expert manual therapy and individualized care. With a mission to combine clinical excellence, technology, and compassionate service, SPTW continues to set the standard for physical therapy and wellness in Texas.

