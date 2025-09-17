Sharp Decline In International Aid Sparks Food Crisis: WFP

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Food Programme (WFP) warns that conflicts, climate crises, and a sharp drop in international aid have pushed vulnerable populations, including in Afghanistan-where aid recipients fell from 10 million to 1.5 million-toward severe food insecurity.

Carl Skau, deputy executive director and chief operating officer of the WFP, said that with rising needs and declining funding, the agency is maximizing efficiency, promoting self-reliance and seeking new donations to close the widening gap, Associated Press reported.

“We've seen a threefold increase in needs over the past five years. This year has been especially difficult with escalating conflicts, extreme climate events and a funding crunch that has cut about 40% of our budget,” he said.

“In Afghanistan, two years ago we assisted 10 million people; today, that number is around 1.5 million and we lack resources to preposition food in areas that will be inaccessible during winter,” Skau added.

He noted a recent surge in malnutrition in Afghanistan, particularly among young children.

“We know children will die this winter. It's not just about mortality; severe acute malnutrition causes lifelong damage to their brains and organs,” Skau said.

sa/ma