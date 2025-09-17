Bethany Papajohn Returns To Leman Academy To Support Scholars And Families

Bethany Papajohn, Chief Educational Officer

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leman Academy of Excellence announced today that Bethany Papajohn, beloved former Oro Valley principal, has returned to the organization as Chief Educational Officer. In her new role, Papajohn will focus on advancing academic excellence while strengthening connections among scholars, families, and staff.

Bethany brings a deep commitment to the school community. Her leadership has always emphasized putting students first while strengthening the bonds that unite teachers, parents and scholars.

“It's not about me - it's about the incredible families, teachers and students who make this school special. I'm grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with this community and continue the important work of helping scholars thrive.”

“Bethany's return strengthens our mission of providing excellent academics rooted in strong character and community values. Just as importantly, her leadership builds strong relationships with scholars, families and staff - ensuring continuity and growth for our entire school community.”

- Alexa Goldkuhl, Executive Director of Human Resources

Bethany's return marks a renewed chapter for Leman Academy, reinforcing its dedication to scholars, families and staff across every campus. Her presence strengthens not only our academics and values but also the relationships that make our community thrive.

About Leman Academy of Excellence

Leman Academy of Excellence is a tuition-free charter school offering a classical education for scholars in preschool through middle school. With campuses across Arizona and Colorado, Leman Academy is dedicated to partnering with families to prepare the next generation of leaders and thinkers. For more information about Leman Academy or to learn about enrollment opportunities, visit enroll/

