Terra Metals Inc. And Tonawanda Group Inc. Launch Strategic Exploration Alliance Across Zambia's Copper-Gold Belt - Drilling Campaign To Commence At Mumbwa As Terra Metals Inc. Prepares New Disclosure On Mwinilunga Geological Corridor
Through its wholly owned Zambian subsidiary, Tonawanda Procurement Ltd. (TPL), TGI currently holds a 6,688-hectare exploration license (35384-HQ-LEL) in the Mumbwa region, adjacent to Luiri Gold's Dunrobin–Matala deposit, which hosts over 1 million ounces of gold.
Mumbwa: Drill-Ready IOCG-Gold Corridor
Exploration work conducted by TPL and its technical partners has outlined a series of highly prospective features:
Magnetics:
- Analytical signal highs, RTP anomalies, and vertical/horizontal derivatives aligned with the Hook Granite–Mwembeshi shear system
Geochemistry:
- Gold values up to 1.99 g/t Au, with over 50% of samples exceeding 0.5 g/t Copper values peaking at 311 ppm, with pit assays returning 2.8% Cu
Structural observations :
- Brecciated shale–sandstone contacts, quartz vein mineralization, and widespread copper oxide minerals (malachite, azurite, chrysocolla)
“These aren't random anomalies-they're classic IOCG signatures nested in the right structural corridor,” said Katangwa Mushinge, Commercial & Business Development Manager of TGI.“Our drill rig is being commissioned in the coming days, and we will follow up with a detailed announcement as soon as it's on site.”
Operational Readiness: Drill Commissioning Underway
Tonawanda Procurement Ltd. and Terra Metals Inc. are preparing to launch a fully independent exploration campaign utilizing a newly acquired diamond drill rig rated to over 1,200 meters depth.
“We are now not just compliant-we are competitive,” said Garth Chibangu, Procurement Manager at Tonawanda Procurement Ltd.“Owning and deploying this rig is a game changer. It gives us full control over exploration logistics, costs, and timelines. We drill where the data leads us.”
Mwinilunga: Geological Frontier Under Terra Metals Inc.
Terra Metals' recently granted Large-Scale License in Mwinilunga, Northwestern Zambia, lies within a structurally complex belt characterized by folded basement domes, fluid conduits, and granite-hosted mineral systems.
“The geological potential at Mwinilunga is quietly extraordinary,” said Mumena Mushinge, Chairman of Terra Metals Inc.“We're finalizing our interpretation maps now and will release a full technical overview shortly. This partnership gives both companies momentum on two fronts.”
Strategic Partnership: Collaboration Across Licenses
Under the partnership agreement, TGI and Terra Metals Inc. will:
- Share geophysical and drilling resources Exchange geological and geochemical data Coordinate trenching, logging, and exploration modeling Release joint updates and co-develop exploration milestones
About the Companies
Tonawanda Group Inc. (TGI) is a North Carolina–registered mineral exploration company focused on building high-value copper and gold assets in Africa. TGI operates in Zambia through its subsidiary Tonawanda Procurement Ltd. (TPL).
Terra Metals Inc. is a Delaware-based mineral and energy company advancing copper, gold, and cobalt projects across Zambia.
Terra Metals is a proud affiliate of the Africa America Resources Group, dedicated to bridging U.S. investment and African resource development.
