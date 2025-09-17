Logsday Reports: Millions Ignore Dry Eyes Treatment - Until It's Too Late

Why Millions Ignore Dry Eyes-Until It's Too Late

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LogsDay , a leading lifestyle and wellness news publisher, issued a health alert revealing that millions of people worldwide are choosing to ignore dry eyes symptoms. What many dismiss as mild discomfort may result in serious risks if not treated early. The article“Why Millions Ignore Dry Eyes - Until It's Too Late” outlines what causes dry eye syndrome, the progression of untreated dry eyes, the best dry eyes treatment options, and when to consult a medical professional.

Key Takeaways

.Common triggers for dry eyes include prolonged screen use, aging (particularly after 50), hormonal changes (notably during menopause), exposure to dry climates or wind, medical conditions such as diabetes or autoimmune disorders, contact lens wear, and certain medications.

.Early symptoms are mild: itching, burning, gritty sensation, slight blurriness. When neglected, they can lead to serious issues such as corneal damage, inflammation, ulcers, and vision impairment.

.Available dry eyes treatment options range from over-the-counter artificial tears and lifestyle adjustments (screen breaks, humidity control) to nutritional support (omega-3 fatty acids, hydration), and medical treatments including prescription drops, in-office procedures, and punctal plugs.

.It is important to see an eye doctor if symptoms persist beyond two weeks, if pain or light sensitivity develops, or if daily activities like reading, driving, or screen work become difficult.

Expert Insights

“Many see dry eye as a normal part of aging and something to endure,” says Dr. Piotr Woźniak, a refractive surgeon and dry eye specialist.“A simple eye drop could offer significant relief – but many people aren't even asking for help.”

“Early detection and treatment of dry eyes are not just about comfort - protecting your vision means avoiding long-term damage and potentially vision loss.” - Dr. Aisha Kumar, ophthalmologist with over 15 years' experience, Mumbai Eye Institute.

Why Treatment Often Gets Delayed

Many delay care because they believe dry eyes are just a natural part of aging, or assume over-the-counter drops will solve the issue. Others might be more focused on trending health topics, overlooking the risks of untreated dry eyes. Studies show that while over half of adults in the US and Europe report symptoms, only about 17-20% obtain formal diagnosis. Delay makes treatment more difficult, more expensive, and damage harder to reverse.

What You Can Do Now: Preventive Measures & Treatment Options

symptoms: Itching, burning, feeling of something in the eye, blurry vision. If they last more than a couple of weeks or worsen, consult an eye care changes: Follow the 20-20-20 rule (every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds), protect eyes from wind, use humidifiers, reduce screen Use artificial tears or lubricating eye drops for mild to moderate dry & hydration: Include omega-3 fatty acids (e.g. in salmon, flax seeds), stay well hydrated, reduce alcohol and caffeine which may treatments when needed: Prescriptions for inflammation, in-office procedures, or use of punctal plugs if tear drainage needs correction.

When to See a Doctor

It is time to consult a specialist if:

.Symptoms last more than two weeks despite home care.

.Pain, redness, light sensitivity, or changes in vision occur.

.Daily life tasks like reading, driving at night, or using screens become difficult.

