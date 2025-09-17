IK Lucky Star Ace 6.0 Badminton Open Announces Early Bird Registration: Free Exclusive Jersey For All Participants

IK Lucky Star Ace 6.0 Badminton Open

IK Lucky Star Ace 6.0 Prize Pool

IK Lucky Star Ace 6.0 Categories

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated IK Lucky Star Ace 6.0 Badminton Open sponsored by IK Yellow Malaysia is now accepting registrations for its sixth edition, scheduled for September 27–28, 2025, at the premier Long River Sport facility. This thrilling two-day tournament boasts a prize pool exceeding RM25,000 in cash and equipment, with exclusive merchandise for all players and a free jersey for the first 300 participants to sign up.



A Tournament for Every Player

Designed to cater to all ages and skill levels, IK Lucky Star Ace 6.0 Badminton Open offers a diverse range of competitive categories

.Juniors: Boys' Singles & Doubles (U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, U18) and Girls' Singles (U10, U12).

.Rising Stars: Men's Singles and Doubles ('Bakat Baru' or Emerging Talent category).

.Family Fun: Parent & Child Doubles.

The action runs from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 27, and 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 28. Registration fees start at RM70 for junior singles, with pairs events priced at RM140.



Unlock Exclusive Benefits

To reward early registrants, the organizing committee is offering a coveted free tournament jersey to the first 300 entrants. All participants will also receive limited-edition ACE merchandise. An early-bird discount is available for those who sign up quickly.



A Premier Venue for Premier Play

The tournament will be hosted across all 29 professional courts at Long River Sport in Sungai Long. The venue's expansive capacity is perfectly suited for a large-scale event like IK Lucky Star Ace 6.0 Badminton Open, ensuring a seamless and high-quality experience for all competitors and spectators.



*How to Register

Spots are expected to fill quickly. Players are urged to secure their early-bird perks and free jersey by registering promptly via the official form:

For any questions, please contact the Committee via WhatsApp at +6011-12349593.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

About Long River Sport

Long River Sport is a leading badminton center in Sungai Long, Malaysia, featuring 29 professional-grade courts. It is a dedicated hub for the sport, hosting tournaments, leagues, and training programs for players of all ages and abilities.

FC Chai

Radiant Strategies Corp.

+60 16-992 9210

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.