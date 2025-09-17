Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Forge Groundbreaking Freight Transport Alliance
The enterprise is expected to transport up to 150,000 tons of cargo annually. Goods will initially be transported by road along the route Kabul – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul and then shipped by rail to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia, and the Baltic countries, with the possibility of returning imports along the same routes.
The opening ceremony was attended by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Afghanistan, Oybek Usmanov, as well as members of the Agency for Railways of Uzbekistan, led by Deputy Minister of Public Works for Railway Transport, Mavlavi Muhammad Ishaq Sahibzada.
LLC Sogdiana Trans was established by JSC Uzbekistan Railways and specializes in freight transportation, management, and technical maintenance along the Hayraton – Mazar-i-Sharif – Naibabad railway line.
