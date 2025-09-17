Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australia, Papua New Guinea Delay Signing Security Deal

Australia, Papua New Guinea Delay Signing Security Deal


2025-09-17 09:44:56
(MENAFN) Australia did not finalize a significant defense accord with Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, as both governments indicated the deal would be endorsed after undergoing required Cabinet reviews, reportedly due to apprehensions regarding sovereignty matters.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is currently in Port Moresby, was anticipated to sign a defense agreement with his counterpart James Marape on the same day.

Nevertheless, in a joint declaration, the two leaders confirmed they had settled on the wording of a Mutual Defense Treaty, which will be formally endorsed after Cabinet procedures in each nation.

"The signing of the Papua New Guinea-Australia Mutual Defence Treaty – the Pukpuk Treaty – will elevate the defense relationship between Papua New Guinea and Australia to an alliance," the joint declaration stated.

Marape did not openly voice any objections to the defense pact with Australia or the reasons behind the postponement. Still, he mentioned that his defense minister would shortly visit multiple countries, including China and Indonesia, to clarify the treaty with Australia.

The defense arrangement is seen as part of Canberra’s strategy to balance China’s growing role in the Pacific region.

According to the draft treaty, both parties acknowledge that an armed assault on either country would endanger the stability and security of both.

MENAFN17092025000045017167ID1110074574

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search