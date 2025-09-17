Lacerta To Feature Its Innovative Seal N' Fliptm Packaging Design At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now in Production, Seal N' FlipTM Packaging Saves Plastic, Reduces Packaging Costs, and Helps Grab-and-Go Food Look Its Best

MANSFIELD, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to environmental sustainability in packaging, Lacerta Group, LLC , today announced it will showcase its latest product innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, taking place September 29 – October 1, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Debuting earlier this year at the IDDBA show in New Orleans, Lacerta's breakthrough Seal N' FlipTM packaging reimagines traditional film lidding by placing it on the bottom. This packaging design results in a product-forward display that is eye-catching and elevates shelf appeal for consumers. The Seal N' FlipTM design is estimated to reduce packaging costs by up to 25% and reduce the use of plastic by up to 50%. It delivers superior shelf impact while offering tamper-resistance, leak protection, and streamlined production integration.

“PACK EXPO is where the packaging industry converges to explore the future, and attendees are looking for solutions that help their products stand out in crowded retail environments,” said Craig Muldrew, Vice President of Marketing at Lacerta Group.“Our Seal N' FlipTM packaging and display stand give brands the edge they're looking for. Using our unique back-facing lidding design and positioning the products vertically, prepared foods are showcased front and center with a premium look that is eye-catching and appeals to consumers.”

For retailers and brands who love the Seal N' FlipTM concept but need a different size or menu application, Lacerta can commercialize customized packaging solutions in as little as six to eight weeks.

Additionally, Lacerta's ReCERTATM line recently achieved ISO 14021 certification , validating its use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and supporting the company's broader sustainability commitments.

Lacerta's Seal N' FlipTM packaging will be displayed at its booth, #SL-18056, at PACK EXPO in Las Vegas. Those interested in meeting with Lacerta at the show can book an appointment here .

About Lacerta Group, LLC

Lacerta Group, LLC has provided innovative custom and stock packaging solutions for food processors and supermarkets for over 30 years. Sustainability is at the core of our history and a guiding force for our future. From investing in state-of-the-art recycling technology to using certified post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials across our product portfolio, our mission is to deliver packaging solutions that are good for our customers and good for the planet. Key innovations include Seal N' FlipTM, which flips conventional packaging logic to elevate brand visibility, and ReCERTATM, a certified PCR packaging system. Learn more about our work by visiting .

