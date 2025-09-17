Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Partners With Alabev To Launch Focusfactor® Beverages In 5,000+ Retail Outlets Across Alabama
Under this agreement, AlaBev will distribute FOCUSfactor products to more than 5,000 grocery, convenience, and specialty retailers across Alabama , making the clinically supported cognitive performance brand widely accessible to consumers seeking clean, science-backed energy and focus solutions .
AlaBev: A Century of Distribution Strength
With nearly 120 years of experience and three strategically located warehouses , AlaBev has built a reputation as a trusted direct-store-delivery (DSD) distributor , partnering with global and emerging brands to deliver exceptional retail execution across the Southeast. By leveraging AlaBev's long-standing retail relationships, Synergy CHC is positioned to accelerate market penetration in one of the nation's fastest-growing wellness and functional beverage markets.
Synergy CHC Expands FOCUSfactor® Nationwide
The AlaBev partnership represents a significant milestone in Synergy's Southeast expansion strategy , building on momentum as FOCUSfactor® beverages and shots gain traction with health-conscious consumers, athletes, and professionals seeking performance-driven brain health products. This announcement comes as functional beverages continue to outpace traditional energy drinks , driven by growing consumer demand for nootropic ingredients, natural focus boosters, and cognitive health support .
Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp., commented: “AlaBev is a proven distributor with deep roots in Alabama, a stellar reputation for execution, and a strong track record of scaling brands across the Southeast. Their reach and operational expertise make them an ideal partner to accelerate FOCUSfactor's growth in this important market. This partnership ensures Alabama consumers will gain easier access to our beverages and shots designed to deliver mental clarity, sustained energy, and overall cognitive performance-benefits that align perfectly with today's wellness-driven lifestyle.”
Michael Silinsky, CFO of AlaBev, added: “FOCUSfactor®” is a brand that stands out in the rapidly growing functional beverage category, and we're excited to bring its unique focus-and-energy benefits to retail partners across Alabama. AlaBev's mission has always been to connect consumers with innovative, high-quality products, and this collaboration with Synergy is a natural fit. Together, we look forward to building FOCUSfactor into a household name across our state.”
Driving Market Awareness and Shareholder Value
The new distribution agreement underscores Synergy's commitment to expanding its functional beverage business through targeted regional partnerships that deliver brand awareness, sales growth, and shareholder value . With AlaBev's deep market expertise and Synergy's portfolio of science-backed wellness brands, FOCUSfactor® is well positioned for a strong debut across Alabama.
With momentum building in multiple geographies and product categories, the company expects to announce additional retail wins, new distribution deals, and market expansion updates in the months ahead.
About Synergy CHC Corp.
Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.
