Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Head Japanese administrators join governing party leadership race

Head Japanese administrators join governing party leadership race


2025-09-17 09:05:50
(MENAFN) It has been declared by the head of the Japanese administrators to join the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race after the decision of PM, Shigeru Ishiba’s to resign.

On Tuesday, a news agency stated that the government’s top representative, Yoshimasa Hayashi, will as well run in the leadership race.

Shinjiro Koizumi, the agriculture minister, has stated his desire too to contest for the head party spot.

Previously, Toshimitsu Motegi, the Ex-Foreign Minister, reported his candidacy in the leadership race, at the same time Ex-State Minister for Economic Security Sanae Takaichi is as well predicted to declare her proposal to contest the race.

Ishiba that he is stepping down over coalition's downfall in the parliament campaign in July, on the 7th of September.

He will stay as the PM till the party chooses a new president, even though he has stepped down as the LDP leader. This position in Japan's political structure equals to the premiership.

In October, it is determent that the LDP elections will happen, as long as the party does not change its decision and hold them sooner.

MENAFN17092025000045017281ID1110074304

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search