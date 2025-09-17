Head Japanese administrators join governing party leadership race
(MENAFN) It has been declared by the head of the Japanese administrators to join the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race after the decision of PM, Shigeru Ishiba’s to resign.
On Tuesday, a news agency stated that the government’s top representative, Yoshimasa Hayashi, will as well run in the leadership race.
Shinjiro Koizumi, the agriculture minister, has stated his desire too to contest for the head party spot.
Previously, Toshimitsu Motegi, the Ex-Foreign Minister, reported his candidacy in the leadership race, at the same time Ex-State Minister for Economic Security Sanae Takaichi is as well predicted to declare her proposal to contest the race.
Ishiba that he is stepping down over coalition's downfall in the parliament campaign in July, on the 7th of September.
He will stay as the PM till the party chooses a new president, even though he has stepped down as the LDP leader. This position in Japan's political structure equals to the premiership.
In October, it is determent that the LDP elections will happen, as long as the party does not change its decision and hold them sooner.
On Tuesday, a news agency stated that the government’s top representative, Yoshimasa Hayashi, will as well run in the leadership race.
Shinjiro Koizumi, the agriculture minister, has stated his desire too to contest for the head party spot.
Previously, Toshimitsu Motegi, the Ex-Foreign Minister, reported his candidacy in the leadership race, at the same time Ex-State Minister for Economic Security Sanae Takaichi is as well predicted to declare her proposal to contest the race.
Ishiba that he is stepping down over coalition's downfall in the parliament campaign in July, on the 7th of September.
He will stay as the PM till the party chooses a new president, even though he has stepped down as the LDP leader. This position in Japan's political structure equals to the premiership.
In October, it is determent that the LDP elections will happen, as long as the party does not change its decision and hold them sooner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment