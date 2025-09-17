Mimedia Holdings Inc. To Attend The Arcstone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 In Toronto

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) -(TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("",) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 18, 2025, at the St. Regis Toronto. Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia, will be presenting the company's recent business and future growth strategy.

"We're excited to be part of the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit," said Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia . "This event brings together a high-caliber group of investors and innovators. It's an ideal platform for us to showcase our progress and share our vision for what's next as we continue building long-term value for our shareholders."

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 will bring together over 20 high-growth companies and a curated group of institutional and retail investors for a dynamic day of strategic networking and insight-sharing. The program features keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, and focused 1-on-1 meetings, all designed to connect investors with compelling opportunities and provide actionable market intelligence.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register to be considered for an invitation to this exclusive, invite-only event: here .

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp . is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. The firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. ArcStone's strategic partnership with Kingswood US enhances its ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to the clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US , part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. We offer comprehensive investment banking, wealth management and equity research solutions, along with a comprehensive suite of solutions to support financial advisors.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides an AI and data powered, next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

For further information: Contact Chris Giordano or MiMedia Investor Relations at ... or (888) 502-9398.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: MiMedia Holdings Inc.