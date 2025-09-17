ATELIC, AN ROI-FIRST STARTUP LED BY INDUSTRY EXPERTS, AIMS TO CHANGE HOW ENTERPRISE CUSTOMERS CREATE VALUE IN AI

Atelic's Founding team

CEO & Founder of Atelic, Ben Owen

Atelic means a 'journey without end'

A clear bridge between the technology and the business outcome is critical says the startup founders based in the United Arab Emirates.

- Ben OwenDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking AI solutions company, ATELIC , has officially launched in the UAE with a bold mission: To redefine how enterprises across the Middle East generate real business value from Artificial Intelligence. Atelic was founded on a simple principle: AI must deliver a clear return on investment from day one.“Too often, companies pour resources into AI without understanding the value it will bring to their business,” said Ben Owen, CEO and co-founder of Atelic, and former executive at AWS, SAP, and IBM.“Our approach is different; we work backwards from the customer's business outcome. Our INDUSTRY EXPERTS start by listening to the real problem, then we partner with clients to target specific challenges and deploy agentic AI solutions that deliver measurable results.”Ben added,“We chose to begin with Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Smart Cities/Buildings because these sectors stand to gain the most from enterprise-grade AI, and that's where our impact can be immediate and significant.”From deploying prebuilt, enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic frameworks to upskilling teams through immersive training, Atelic empowers organizations to achieve immediate, measurable outcomes, without the typical complexity or overpromising. This approach is embodied in Atelic's pioneering "Services-as-a-Software (SAAS2)" model, which challenges the status quo of traditional AI delivery. Atelic believes in delivering business value as a subscription which allows the customer flexibility and ensures positive outcomes. Atelic delivers ROI-driven engagements that turn AI from a buzzword into a revenue accelerator.With the recent MIT survey showing that 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail not because of technology, but because organizations avoid friction. The familiar IT challenges of trust, security, and data management are amplified within enterprise AI. In the GCC, where data residency and sovereignty are paramount, most organizations remain data-rich but siloed. Atelic stands apart by delivering solutions built by INDUSTRY EXPEERTS, designed for these realities, and powered by their pre-built accelerators, so customers can focus on business outcomes, not technology."We know the Middle East has the potential to become a global leader in AI," says Romain Picard, Chief Sales Officer“Atelic is positioned at the intersection of innovation, security, impact, and trust. We're not just building projects, but business solutions that can scale for all enterprises."With its global ambition, and strong regional support, Atelic is poised to become one of the Middle East's most influential AI companies, and a force driving the region's leadership in the global AI economy.About AtelicChallenging the status quo of traditional AI consultancies, Atelic introduces Industry Expertise along with our Services-as-a-Software (SAAS2) model to drive real business value and trust in AI for enterprises across the GCC. We empower organizations with immediate, measurable outcomes through prebuilt generative AI and agentic solutions, coupled with immersive training and uncompromising data security.

David Chalklen

Atelic

+971 54 214 5686

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.