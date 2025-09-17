Staff Strike at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport Triggers Flights Cancellation
(MENAFN) Around 100 flights were grounded at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday after KLM ground staff launched a walkout in protest over pay and working conditions.
Both short-haul European routes and long-haul international services were disrupted, impacting destinations such as Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and South Africa.
This strike follows a similar labor action last week and is part of a broader campaign organized by the FNV union, which has warned that more extended stoppages are likely in the coming weeks.
