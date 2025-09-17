One Carbon World Joins Carbon Markets Africa Summit As Official Climate Impact Partner

One Carbon World (OCW) will be the official climate impact partner of the upcoming Carbon Markets Africa Summit (CMAS) taking place in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 October.

OCW is a not-for-profit dedicated to helping organisations reduce their carbon footprint and achieve recognised standards such as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). They provide tailored guidance to clients and advocate for putting high-quality data in front of decision-makers.

Carbon Markets Africa Summit will gather the continent's entire carbon markets value chain, from successful early carbon market movers, climate-finance-ready projects and regulatory bodies to global institutional development organisations and investors.

Measuring CMAS carbon footprint

“We are very, very proud to be working with the VUKA group as their climate impact partner for the CMAS Summit,” says Madeleine Garlick, One Carbon World Africa Director.“We will be measuring the carbon footprint of the CMAS Summit. VUKA believes in leading by example, which includes setting high standards for themselves.”

She adds:“Our partnership, we hope, will enable VUKA to gather huge amounts of data to understand the impacts of their summits. By working together, we hope to be able to track year-on-year improvements. It is a journey. And we think that this is a really, powerful move by an organisation who are not only hosting the critical green conversations that we need about Africa's future, but are also leading the way by walking the walk themselves.”



Monitoring, reporting and verification

One Carbon World recently began to expand its work into nature-based solutions projects in the carbon market. Garlick explains:“This is very much in response to what our customers have been asking for, which is high integrity carbon credits to support their low carbon journey. We particularly support our customers and clients and projects through the MRV process (monitoring, reporting and verification) to ensure that their process and activities are high integrity and comply with all the relevant data and global verification requirements. Ultimately, we believe that carbon markets are a key part of the climate journey for a number of organisations.”

Partnerships key to scale African carbon markets

According to Madeleine Garlick, One Carbon World's key message at CMAS will be that“African stakeholders and innovators are developing and leading the market at the moment. And the most important thing at this point in the progress and development of the African carbon market is partnership. Partnerships between businesses, partnership between project implementers to learn from each other, partnerships with communities, finding new ways to deliver value at the grassroots level. Partnership is the way we will get scale out of the African carbon market and ensure it is delivering for everybody.”

Future of sustainable events in Africa

“We're thrilled to accompany VUKA on the start of their journey as they take meaningful steps to measure the emissions of their inaugural Carbon Markets Africa Summit ,” states Andrew Bowen, One Carbon World CEO. He continues:“With One Carbon World's extensive experience in footprinting the emissions from large events around the world, we know how impactful this kind of leadership can be in shaping credible sustainability conversations and global climate action. We look forward to our partnership as we work together to advance the future of sustainable events in Africa and beyond."

[Read and watch the full interview with Madeleine Garlick, One Carbon World Africa Director here ( ).]

Event dates and location:

Dates:

21 October: Pre-summit day

22–23 October: Summit

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Event website: About - Carbon Markets Africa ( )

One Carbon World website:

Additional Information:

VUKA Group:

Carbon Markets Africa Summit is organised by VUKA Group, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the official host organisation.

The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa) is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. It has more than 20 years' experience in serving the business community across Africa. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include Africa's Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, Enlit Africa, DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.