Michelle Dobbins, VP Of Marketing For Credit Union Of Georgia, Joins Georgia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

Michelle Dobbins joins the GFEC Advisory Board to advance financial education across Georgia.

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Georgia Financial Educators Council (GFEC) announced today that Michelle Dobbins , VP of Marketing at Credit Union of Georgia, has joined the organization's prestigious Advisory Board.Dobbins holds a Bachelor's in Public Relations and Communications from Western Michigan University and a Master's in Public Relations from Kent State University. She has more than a decade of experience in the credit union sector in progressively more responsible roles, and was selected as Vice President of Marketing at CU of Georgia in July of 2024. She brings a wealth of expertise to the GFEC Advisory Board, with specialties in multi-media marketing and communications, public relations, fund development, strategic planning, and client relations.The GFEC chose Michelle to serve on their professional advisory board due to her demonstrated championing of the financial wellness movement in Georgia communities. For example, in her role on the Board of Directors of the CU of Georgia Community Foundation, Dobbins fostered collaboration with the Cobb Schools Foundation to merge financial education with real-world scenarios for high school students. The initiative is designed to create engaging and entertaining programs that connect sports with financial literacy and emotional intelligence, with a goal to lead youth toward better financial outcomes and emotional well-being.“This is going to be an incredible opportunity for us to make a big impact on our youth and help provide basic life skills that are not always provided in today's standard curriculum,” Michelle Dobbins commented about the school initiative.“We want this to be fun and engaging while showing the connection to athletics, financial literacy, and positive emotional intelligence. We're exploring innovative ways to blend financial education with sports-based lessons to help youth build discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking. These skills not only contribute to stronger financial decision-making but also support emotional well-being and long-term success.”Dobbins also describes feeling privileged across her career to work directly with individuals and families from a wide range of backgrounds and socioeconomic circumstances. This experience has given her a deep understanding of the real-world financial challenges people face and the practical tools that can make a real difference.Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), stated:“Michelle Dobbins exemplifies the type of leadership we need in financial education. Her creativity in merging financial literacy with real-world experiences-especially through school and community partnerships-demonstrates her ability to make financial education engaging, practical, and impactful. I'm honored to welcome Michelle to the Georgia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board and look forward to the influence she will have in shaping financial wellness initiatives across the state.”The GFEC (Georgia Financial Educators Council) is pleased to welcome Michelle Dobbins to its Advisory Board, and anticipates a mutually beneficial relationship with her in the years to come.The GFEC represents one of the state-level branches of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC is an Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET, the top continuing education accrediting body, and a Certified B Corporation. The organization mobilizes a global team of advocates and champions, equipping them with cutting-edge resources and training to raise financial wellness worldwide.

Claudia Martins

National Financial Educators Council

+1 702-620-3059

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.