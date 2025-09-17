Ncino Introduces Integration Gateway To Streamline Data Connectivity For Financial Institutions And Fintech Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nCino Integration Gateway delivers a purpose-built bridge for financial institutions and their fintech partners to innovate faster, reduce costs, and scale at speed

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class solutions, today announced the launch of nCino Integration Gateway, a purpose-built Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) that transforms how banks, credit unions, and fintech partners connect their technology ecosystems. Formerly known as Glyue by Sandbox Banking , Integration Gateway delivers dynamic integration capabilities directly to financial institutions and enables fintech partners to power their own integration services, expanding nCino's addressable market by offering connectivity solutions within third-party ecosystems.

The solution eliminates integration bottlenecks by seamlessly connecting your systems, enabling faster adoption and deployment of new technology. This approach allows institutions to utilize AI-driven applications with ease, eliminate manual data silos, and create connected customer experiences that drive competitive advantage.

"Integration Gateway has been an ideal solution for our digital transformation needs, delivering seamless API connectivity that enables us to innovate efficiently while maintaining the robust governance we require,” said John Sullivan, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at BankNewport.“nCino's deep understanding of banking operations and API architecture has been instrumental in accelerating our institution's growth through intelligent data connectivity."

Integration Gateway delivers accelerated time-to-value through existing compatible integrations for 14+ core banking platforms and 50+ financial services solutions, eliminating the extensive customization required by generic integration platforms. This reduces implementation time significantly while ensuring direct business impact.

"The technology we're building now represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fundamentally transform how financial institutions operate," said Ravi Balasubramanian, Vice President of Innovation and Integrations at nCino. "Integration Gateway creates the intelligent architecture that enables them to innovate at the speed of their ambition."

The platform's enterprise-grade governance includes built-in audit trails, user access controls, role-based permissions, and SAML support. These governance features help customers meet internal IT policies and external compliance requirements including CFPB Section 1033, GLBA, and FFIEC guidelines.

"Integration Gateway is the data backbone for the future of banking," said Skye Isard, Vice President of Integration and API Platforms at nCino. "We've built an integration platform that empowers banks and credit unions to efficiently connect new and legacy systems, unlocking their ability to transform."

Integration Gateway technology is already proven in the market, trusted by over 100 North American financial institutions ranging from $500M to $200B+ in assets. The platform is available immediately to banks, credit unions, and technology providers throughout the United States. Learn more about nCino Integration Gateway here .

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit .

