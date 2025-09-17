Rusted Mortar Shell Defused In J & K's Kathua
Jammu- A rusted mortar shell was found and subsequently defused by experts in a forward village near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The mortar shell was noticed by some villagers in an open field at Bobiya in Hiranagar sector this morning, the officials said.
They said the bomb disposal squad was summoned and the explosive device was safely defused without causing any harm.
