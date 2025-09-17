Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rusted Mortar Shell Defused In J & K's Kathua

Rusted Mortar Shell Defused In J & K's Kathua


2025-09-17 07:03:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo

Jammu- A rusted mortar shell was found and subsequently defused by experts in a forward village near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The mortar shell was noticed by some villagers in an open field at Bobiya in Hiranagar sector this morning, the officials said.

They said the bomb disposal squad was summoned and the explosive device was safely defused without causing any harm.

MENAFN17092025000215011059ID1110073582

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search