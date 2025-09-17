2025 Emerging Air Economy Development Conference Opens In Wuhu, Anhui Province

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEFEI, China, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The three-day 2025 Emerging Air Economy Development Conference kicked off in Wuhu, Anhui Province on Sept. 5, as one of the key specialized events of the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention.

Under the theme "Scenario Innovation Leads to Safe and Orderly Development," the conference focused on policy and industry demands in the low-altitude economy sector, featuring one main report session and multiple parallel sessions covering hot topics such as low-altitude intelligent connectivity, international demand, and aircraft manufacturing. The 30,000-square-meter exhibition area brought together numerous high-quality enterprises, showcasing cutting-edge achievements, flagship products, and application scenarios in the low-altitude economy.

At the opening ceremony, Wuhu City launched its low-altitude intelligent connectivity system. The National Low-Altitude Economy Integration and Innovation Research Center released the Low-Altitude Economy Development Research Series, while China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), China Telecommunications Corporation, and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation announced major achievements in low-altitude economy. The event also featured the signing and delivery of significant projects.

Anhui is the third province in China and the only one in the Yangtze River Delta to pilot comprehensive low-altitude airspace management reforms, while Wuhu is one of the earliest cities to develop the low-altitude economy. Over the past decade, Wuhu has accelerated the development of its low-altitude economy industrial system, bringing together nearly 200 enterprises above designated size across the entire industrial chain -- from complete aircraft and drones to engines, propellers, avionics systems, and low-altitude operations. The city can now produce a domestically developed general-purpose aircraft entirely within its borders. Recognized as one of China's first 26 comprehensive demonstration zones for the general aviation industry, Wuhu has earned the reputation: "For large aircraft, look to Shanghai; for small aircraft, look to Wuhu." In 2024, the total revenue of the entire industrial chain exceeded 46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.9%, and maintained double-digit growth in the first half of this year.

Currently, Wuhu has established 90 provincial- and national-level innovation platforms in the low-altitude economy sector, 14 of which are at the national level. The city has led or participated in developing over 540 national, local, and industry standards, helping to break foreign technological monopolies and fill domestic gaps in areas such as general aviation aircraft, heavy-fuel aviation engines, and integrated avionics. Drones and general aviation aircraft have achieved 100% domestically developed core technologies, with leading companies like CETC, Anhui Haery Aviation Power Co., Ltd., and Huadong Optoelectronics emerging as industry frontrunners.

In addition, Wuhu is making every effort to establish itself as a hub of innovation for low-altitude economy applications. It has introduced China's first long-distance drone logistics route and the first non-stop delivery service for ships on the Yangtze River. Numerous practical application scenarios have been developed, including smart supervision, sightseeing tours, and aerial firefighting along the Yangtze River.

Since 2022, Wuhu has hosted three consecutive Emerging Air Economy Development Conferences. This year's event will continue to serve as a platform for industrial resource collaboration in the low-altitude economy, boosting regional industrial influence while facilitating business attraction, project implementation, and talent convergence.

Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Wuhu Municipal Committee

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhai, Tel: 86-10-63074558.