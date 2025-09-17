Farooq Abdullah Rules Out Any Deliberate Attempt To Sabotage J & K's Fruit Industry
Srinagar- Ruling National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday ruled out any deliberate attempt to sabotage the fruit industry in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was because of God's wrath and not peoples' doing.
“There is no deliberate attempt. Did people break the mountains?
“Did it rain because of people? It was God's wrath because we have kept a distance from God,” Abdullah told reporters in Anantnag district.
He was responding to questions about many political leaders alleging that fruit-laden trucks were kept stranded on the highway in a“deliberate” attempt to harm J-K's economy.
The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said people do not pray and do not seek God.
“Do we share God's blessing with the poor? We have to learn to do these things.
“These troubles awaken us to remember our Lord, that we have to go to Him. Only then He will take us out of these troubles,” he added.
Referring to the situation in Gaza, Abdullah said“Look what is happening there. Israel is trying to wipe them”.
“Is any Muslim country raising its voice? Thousands are dying, why?
