TRUE-See Announces Strategic Partnership With Dr. Peter Chang And The Center For Applied AI Research At The University Of California, Irvine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRUE-See Expands Its AI Clinical Leadership Capabilities with Addition of Dr. Peter Chang as Senior AI Advisor

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUE-See, the leader in AI-driven, color-calibrated medical photography, today announced a strategic partnership with machine learning expert and physician Dr. Peter D. Chang and the Center for Applied AI Research (A2IR) at the University of California, Irvine (UCI). As part of this collaboration, TRUE-See also announced that Dr. Chang, the Director of A2IR and Associate Professor of Radiological Sciences & Computer Science at UCI, has joined the TRUE-See Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Chang and his team will work with TRUE-See to leverage its growing proprietary database of more than 2 million color-accurate medical photographs to develop next-generation AI clinical decision support tools for applications for wound care, dermatology, plastic surgery, and other medical specialties.

“AI has revolutionized internal body imaging-CT, MRI, ultrasound-but external body imaging using digital photography remains stuck in the dark ages,” said Ben Favret, CEO of TRUE-See.“Inconsistent quality and color inaccuracy undermine both clinical utility and clinician trust in medical photography. By partnering with A2IR, we're advancing beyond accurate, color-calibrated photos to AI-powered insights that drive better, faster and more efficient care. Combining TRUE-See's growing library of calibrated photos with A2IR's deep expertise in state-of-the-art medical AI tools will unlock the full potential of photographic data to improve diagnostics, streamline medical workflows, and improve patient outcomes.”

The partnership will build on TRUE-See's proven technology and A2IR's AI and clinical expertise, including the use of critical tools such as vision language models (VLMs) and large language models (LLMs). TRUE-See brings:



More than 2 million color calibrated photos : Provides foundation for TRUE-See's technology that delivers accurate, HIPAA-compliant, legally admissible images captured on any smartphone or mobile device.

Tangible benefits : Demonstrated 87% agreement with live diagnostic assessments, a 73% reduction in photo-capture time, and a 35% increase in insurance reimbursement. Patented solutions : With four issued and three pending patents, the company secures broad protection for its color-calibration technology and growing repository of color-calibrated medical photos.



“Photographic data holds immense diagnostic value when captured consistently, but its utility has been limited by widespread inaccuracies,” said Dr. Chang.“TRUE-See has solved the foundational problem of unreliable medical photography, and this partnership gives us an unprecedented, high-quality dataset to accelerate AI innovations in photographic imaging that will expand and extend its diagnostic value for clinicians worldwide. Our collaboration leverages TRUE-See's measurably accurate color-calibrated photographs, which faithfully reflect observations of live patients, to train and validate the AI algorithms that support clinicians at the point of care-enhancing accuracy, speeding decision-making, and extending expert consults to remote and underserved settings.”

Over the next 18 months, TRUE-See and Dr. Chang's team will:



Curate and annotate TRUE-See's image repository of 2.1 million calibrated images to create gold-standard training datasets.

Develop and validate AI models that detect, classify, and monitor external injuries and lesions. Pilot integrated decision support tools within UCI Health's clinical workflows.



Peter D. Chang leverages his unique cross-disciplinary clinical, academic, and industry perspectives at the intersection of healthcare and AI. He is a board-certified physician and full-stack software engineer with over 15 years of experience building FDA-cleared and CE-mark certified tools used in thousands of hospitals worldwide. At the University of California, Irvine, Dr. Chang is a tenured Associate Professor in the Departments of Radiological Sciences and Computer Science, as well as the founding Director of the UCI Applied AI Research Center, a multi-specialty initiative to develop and integrate artificial intelligence technology across the UCI healthcare system. He is co-founder of AI startups including most recently Avicenna, a company focused on deep learning for medical imaging diagnosis. Dr. Chang collaborates with leading industry partners including Nvidia, Amazon, and Canon Medical. He is a Senior Consultant for the VA National Artificial Intelligence Institute and holds leadership roles in leading professional organizations including the Radiological Society of North America, American College of Radiology, American Society of Neuroradiology, American Society of Functional Neuroradiology, Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine and International Society for Magnetic Resonance.

About A2IR

The Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence Research (A2IR) at the University of California, Irvine, is a cross-disciplinary initiative with the mission to empower health care providers, researchers, and patients through the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare applications. It acts as a resource for academia and industry partners seeking to leverage AI for biomedical healthcare applications by providing technical expertise and pioneering new approaches that will bring about significant changes in the healthcare system. A2IR accomplishes this goal by integrating the clinical expertise of our providers at UCI with multiple disciplines, bridging the gap between science and technology. The Center recognizes that capitalizing on the knowledge of both our clinical colleagues and data scientists is critical for designing impactful applications that will have long-term value, ultimately improving patient care.

About TRUE-See

TRUE-See Systems is an AI-driven company dedicated to increasing the accuracy, utility and efficiency of clinical photography through its patented color calibration technology, secure workflows, and AI-powered diagnostic tools. Designed for any healthcare setting and any mobile device, TRUE-See's patented system delivers measured improvements in diagnostic accuracy and reimbursement rates, simplifies physician workflows, ensures HIPAA compliance, and establishes legal admissibility. With a growing library from its more than 2 million calibrated medical photographs and integrations across leading EHR platforms, TRUE-See empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate medical decisions for patients while improving confidentiality, legal defensibility and reimbursement outcomes. TRUE-See holds multiple issued and pending patents. For more information, visit .

