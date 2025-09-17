Rajasthan Horror: Woman Burnt Alive On Cow Dung Pile Over Infertility In-Laws Attack Cops

In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire on a heap of cow dung cakes by her in-laws in Rajasthan's Deeg district on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, identified as Sarla Devi, had reportedly endured years of torture for being childless. Her brother, Vikrant, lodged FIR accusing Sarla's husband Ashok, father-in-law Sukhbir Singh, mother-in-law Rajwati, brothers-in-law Trilok and Raju, and sisters-in-law Pooja and Poonam for the crime.

Around noon, the police received a tip-off that Sarla's half-burnt body was being rushed for cremation. When officers arrived at the cremation ground, chaos erupted-villagers barred their entry, brutally assaulted the policemen, tore their uniforms, and forced them to leave.

“The primary probe suggests that the accused wanted to erase the evidence and therefore attacked the police party,” said Additional SP AK Sharma, confirming that an FIR has been filed against the attackers.

Within hours, senior officers stormed the site, rescued Sarla's body from the pyre, and sent it to Deeg District Hospital. A medical board conducted a post-mortem before handing over the remains to her grieving family.