Mercosurefta Deal Marks New Chapter For Brazil's Trade Strategy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mercosur and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)-comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein-signed a free trade agreement on September 16, a pact Brazilian officials described as“historic.”
The accord follows eight years of negotiations and is viewed as a steppingstone while Mercosur continues to seek ratification of its long-pending deal with the European Union.
According to Brazil's Foreign Ministry, the agreement liberalizes about 97 percent of exports between the blocs. EFTA countries will remove all import tariffs on industrial and fishery products, while Brazilian agribusiness will gain wider access for beef, poultry, soy derivatives, coffee, juices, and other goods.
Officials estimate that by 2044, the pact could add R$2.69 billion (US$ 507 million) to Brazil's GDP, increase investment by R$660 million (US$ 125 million), and expand exports by R$3.34 billion (US$ 630 million).
EFTA nations, though small in population at 15 million, rank among the world's wealthiest. Switzerland, Norway , and Iceland are global leaders in per capita income, offering Brazilian exporters access to high-value consumer markets.
Analysts argue that acceptance into these markets could act as a“quality seal,” given the bloc's strict sanitary, environmental, and sustainability requirements.
A notable innovation is a“bilateral entry into force” clause, which allows the agreement to apply between countries that ratify it early, even if all members have not yet completed domestic approval.
In Brazil 's case, congressional endorsement is still required. Supporters highlight opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises and stress the agreement's symbolic value amid rising global protectionism.
However, specialists also caution that the benefits may be gradual, since several products remain subject to quotas and phased tariff reductions. Meeting demanding production standards could also require costly adjustments from Brazilian exporters.
For Brazil, the Mercosur–EFTA pact reinforces its commitment to open trade, diversifies market options, and signals readiness to engage in global value chains, even as the more ambitious Mercosur–EU deal remains under debate in Europe.
