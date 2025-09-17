Tech + Culture: VR Revives Old Summer Palace At CIFTIS
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can destroyed cultural heritage come back to life?
At this year's China International Fair for Trade in Services, China showcased a solution: using VR technology to revive the glory of the Old Summer Palace, ruined more than 160 years ago.
And that's just one of many culture-plus-tech stories at the fair.
Source: 2025 CIFTIS
