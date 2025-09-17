Laborpress Launches Dedicated Media Services For Unions To Strengthen Communication, Advocacy, And Member Engagement

America's Leading Labor News Network

- Darren Yelin, Executive Director Business DevelopmentNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“When I founded LaborPress in 2009, it was with the belief that labor deserved its own media voice-one that would inform, unite, and advocate for working people. After more than three decades serving as an educator and union administrator, I saw firsthand the challenges unions faced in getting their message out. Today, we're proud to expand our platform to directly support unions in their communications efforts, helping them celebrate victories, engage members, and advance the movement,” said Neal Tepel, Founder and Publisher of LaborPress.LaborPress, America's leading labor news network, is proud to announce the launch of Union Media Services -a comprehensive suite of strategic communication tools designed exclusively for unions and labor organizations. These services empower union leaders to inform members, showcase achievements, and shape the public narrative on labor issues.With daily news, podcasts, events, and digital outreach, LaborPress has become a trusted platform for the labor community. Now, through its Union Media Services, unions can access dedicated solutions that drive visibility and strengthen solidarity across generations.LaborPress Union Media Services include:- Website Articles & Features – Promote contract wins, leadership messages, benefit launches, and safety campaigns.- Podcasts & Video Segments – Labor Vital Signs, LaborPress' unique podcast, features union voices, spotlight member stories, and lead the conversation on key issues.- Dedicated Email Campaigns – Send updates, enrollment notices, and member communications directly to engaged labor audiences.- Social Media Management & Amplification – Expand reach with custom messaging across Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.- LaborPress Magazine & Newsletters – Highlight your union in digital and print formats delivered to thousands of union households.- Event Promotion & Sponsorship – Elevate your presence at conferences, luncheons, benefit fairs, and leadership recognitions.- Print & Creative Services – Access union-printed banners, flyers, and outreach materials for campaigns, events, and more.“Whether you're rolling out a new benefit, spotlighting leadership, or educating members on important legislative changes-LaborPress is here to make sure your message cuts through,” said Dr. Kerri O'Brien, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth.“LaborPress gives unions more than just media coverage-it offers strategic amplification, trusted editorial, and deep roots in the labor movement,” added Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development.To learn more or schedule a consultation, contact:Darren Yelin | 646-522-2420 | ...Dr. Kerri O'Brien | 602-316-3267 | ...

