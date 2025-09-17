ROYBI Ignites Nationwide Expansion With Verizon And Ice Mobility

ROYBI Announces Strategic Partnership with Ice Mobility, Securing Distribution Through Verizon's Extensive Retail Network

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ROYBI , the trailblazing EdTech company celebrated for its AI-powered educational robot, is making a monumental leap forward. In a game-changing move, ROYBI today announced a strategic partnership with Ice Mobility , the nation's premier consumer electronics distributor and the exclusive distributor for Verizon. This collaboration is set to dramatically expand ROYBI's reach, launching its award-winning products into Verizon's massive retail network across the United States.This isn't just a distribution agreement; it's a powerful statement about the future of learning. By harnessing Ice Mobility's unmatched distribution channel, which services over 36,000 retail doors annually, ROYBI is poised to bring its personalized learning solutions directly to millions of families. Through this partnership, ROYBI's innovative AI platform will be widely available through one of the largest and most trusted telecom networks in the country, breaking down barriers and ensuring that more children can access high-quality educational tools.The partnership represents a shared vision of innovation and accessibility. Both ROYBI and Ice Mobility are committed to bridging gaps in underserved communities and accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge educational technology. This alliance will not only streamline product delivery but also create new pathways for children everywhere to engage with learning in a way that is inspiring, interactive, and tailored to their individual needs."This partnership with Ice Mobility is a pivotal moment for our company. It enables us to focus on our core mission of transforming education, knowing that our products will reach learners seamlessly and efficiently," said Elnaz Sarraf, Founder and CEO, ROYBI, "We believe that every child deserves access to personalized learning, and with Ice Mobility's support, we are confident we can expand our impact and empower more children to unlock their full potential."About ROYBIROYBI creates AI-powered educational robots that provide personalized lessons in language, STEM, and other essential subjects. Its award-winning platform leverages speech recognition and interactive content to engage young learners, sparking curiosity and a lifelong love of learning.About Ice MobilityFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, Ice Mobility is a leading distributor of consumer electronics across the United States. The company delivers to over 36,000 retail doors annually and is recognized for its agility, reliability, and ability to provide scalable solutions that drive partner success.

