Was Putin Foe Alexei Navalny Poisoned? Wife Yulia Navalnaya Cites Foreign Lab Tests As Proof
(MENAFN- Live Mint) More than a year after Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny died in a Russian prison, his wife Yulia Navalnaya has claimed that the foreign laboratory tests on biological samples obtained from her husband showed that he was poisoned, a charge that the Kremlim has denied.
Alexei Navalny, 47, died suddenly on February 16, 2024, in a Russian prison in the Arctic Circle, depriving the opposition of its most charismatic and popular leader.
(More details are being added)
