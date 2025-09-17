Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Was Putin Foe Alexei Navalny Poisoned? Wife Yulia Navalnaya Cites Foreign Lab Tests As Proof

2025-09-17 06:11:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) More than a year after Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny died in a Russian prison, his wife Yulia Navalnaya has claimed that the foreign laboratory tests on biological samples obtained from her husband showed that he was poisoned, a charge that the Kremlim has denied.

Alexei Navalny, 47, died suddenly on February 16, 2024, in a Russian prison in the Arctic Circle, depriving the opposition of its most charismatic and popular leader.

(More details are being added)

