Indus Towers And IIT Madras Announce Partnership To Pioneer Research In Advanced Materials For Sustainable Glassfibre Reinforced Polymer Structure
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th September 2025 : In a landmark move for the telecom infrastructure sector, Indus Towers Limited, one of the world's largest telecom tower companies, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to pioneer research in Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) structural sections. This collaboration marks the first-of-its-kind industry-academia initiative to explore the structural, economic, and environmental advantages of GFRP applications.
This initiative is part of Indus Towers' flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Pragati, which focuses on driving sustainable innovation and inclusive growth. Through this partnership, Indus Towers has committed to support cutting-edge research at IIT Madras aimed at developing lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and high-performance alternatives to conventional steel structures.
Speaking on the collaboration, Anil Gupta, Chief Technology & Delivery Officer at Indus Towers, said: "This partnership with IIT Madras is a bold step toward redefining the material science landscape for various industries working on GFRP. GFRP offers a transformative opportunity not only structurally sound and cost-effective but also aligned with our sustainability goals. As we look to the future, our focus is on engineering solutions that are resilient, scalable, and environmentally responsible. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation that serves both business and society."
GFRP is gaining global traction as a next-generation material for various industry infrastructure due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance (especially in coastal and high-exposure environments), and low maintenance requirements. Its adaptability in design, ease of transportation and installation, and potential for reuse make it a compelling choice for future-ready infrastructure.
IIT Madras will lead rigorous investigations into the mechanical performance, durability, and lifecycle sustainability of GFRP materials. The research will help establish robust design and safety standards for applications, potentially setting new benchmarks that will help other industries including Telecom.
This collaboration underscores Indus Towers' broader vision of enabling a digitally connected and sustainable India, while reinforcing its leadership in responsible infrastructure development.
Speaking on this ambitious research project, Prof. Ravindra Gettu, Professor-in-charge, IIT Madras, said "The grant has enabled us to assess the material and structural potential of glass fibre-reinforced polymers for a range of applications, such as telecommunication towers, scaffolding, staircases and ladders, roofing elements and framing systems for partition walls and dry cladding. The research will lead to models of durability, structural performance and sustainable applications."
Speaking on how these collaborations with industry have translated cutting-edge innovations into scalable solutions, bridging the gap between research and real-world impact, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean - Alumni & Corporate Relations said "IIT Madras' partnership with Indus Towers stands testimony to how industry-academia collaborations take research from the laboratory to market ready, socially and economically impactful solutions. The GFRP research project with Indus Towers exemplifies this spirit, as it seeks to deliver sustainable, durable and future-ready alternatives for India's telecom infrastructure."
About Indus Towers Limited
Indus Towers Limited is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure, and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators. The Company's portfolio of 251,773 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The Company has been the industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations.
ABOUT IIT MADRAS
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance.' The activities of the Institute in various fields of Science and Technology are carried out in 18 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary research academic centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes leading to B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D., degrees in a variety of specialisations. IITM is a residential institute with more than 650 faculty and 10,000 students. Students from 18 countries are enrolled here. IITM fosters an active entrepreneurial culture with strong curricular support and through the IITM Incubation Cell.
This initiative is part of Indus Towers' flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Pragati, which focuses on driving sustainable innovation and inclusive growth. Through this partnership, Indus Towers has committed to support cutting-edge research at IIT Madras aimed at developing lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and high-performance alternatives to conventional steel structures.
Speaking on the collaboration, Anil Gupta, Chief Technology & Delivery Officer at Indus Towers, said: "This partnership with IIT Madras is a bold step toward redefining the material science landscape for various industries working on GFRP. GFRP offers a transformative opportunity not only structurally sound and cost-effective but also aligned with our sustainability goals. As we look to the future, our focus is on engineering solutions that are resilient, scalable, and environmentally responsible. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation that serves both business and society."
GFRP is gaining global traction as a next-generation material for various industry infrastructure due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance (especially in coastal and high-exposure environments), and low maintenance requirements. Its adaptability in design, ease of transportation and installation, and potential for reuse make it a compelling choice for future-ready infrastructure.
IIT Madras will lead rigorous investigations into the mechanical performance, durability, and lifecycle sustainability of GFRP materials. The research will help establish robust design and safety standards for applications, potentially setting new benchmarks that will help other industries including Telecom.
This collaboration underscores Indus Towers' broader vision of enabling a digitally connected and sustainable India, while reinforcing its leadership in responsible infrastructure development.
Speaking on this ambitious research project, Prof. Ravindra Gettu, Professor-in-charge, IIT Madras, said "The grant has enabled us to assess the material and structural potential of glass fibre-reinforced polymers for a range of applications, such as telecommunication towers, scaffolding, staircases and ladders, roofing elements and framing systems for partition walls and dry cladding. The research will lead to models of durability, structural performance and sustainable applications."
Speaking on how these collaborations with industry have translated cutting-edge innovations into scalable solutions, bridging the gap between research and real-world impact, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean - Alumni & Corporate Relations said "IIT Madras' partnership with Indus Towers stands testimony to how industry-academia collaborations take research from the laboratory to market ready, socially and economically impactful solutions. The GFRP research project with Indus Towers exemplifies this spirit, as it seeks to deliver sustainable, durable and future-ready alternatives for India's telecom infrastructure."
About Indus Towers Limited
Indus Towers Limited is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure, and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators. The Company's portfolio of 251,773 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The Company has been the industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations.
ABOUT IIT MADRAS
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance.' The activities of the Institute in various fields of Science and Technology are carried out in 18 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary research academic centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes leading to B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D., degrees in a variety of specialisations. IITM is a residential institute with more than 650 faculty and 10,000 students. Students from 18 countries are enrolled here. IITM fosters an active entrepreneurial culture with strong curricular support and through the IITM Incubation Cell.
Company :-MSL Group
User :- Maitri Sharma
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment