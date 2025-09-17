United States Diagnostic Imaging Centers Industry Outlook 2025: Growth Forecasts Through 2028, AI And Consolidation, Operating Ratios, Reimbursement, And Competitor Profiles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valued at $26 billion, the fragmented industry includes 6,900 facilities, with RadNet the only publicly traded chain. Growth is fueled by rising MRI and CT scan volumes, new imaging technologies, and the aging U.S. population, though staffing shortages and Medicare reimbursement cuts remain challenges. The report provides in-depth analysis of market structure, growth forecasts through 2028, key trends such as AI and consolidation, operating ratios, reimbursement, and competitor profiles.

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Diagnostic Imaging Centers Industry Report 2025" from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This analysis examines the $26 billion technology-driven and fragmented diagnostic imaging centers sector. The business is highly competitive, with 6,900 facilities and with the largest competitors capturing just 20% of the market. There is only one public publicly-owned company that operates a chain of imaging centers, RadNet.

The number of MRI and CT scans performed annually in the United States continues to grow, due to their wider acceptance by physicians and payors, an increasing number of applications for their use and a general increase in demand due to the aging population.

Several positive factors are impacting this industry. The U.S. is the largest medical imaging market globally due to the high disposable income of consumers. The launch of new innovative equipment by major companies will spur growth.

In addition, the United States is expected to experience an accelerated rate of aging of the population, which leads to an increase in the demand for imaging services, since the elderly population is more prone to chronic staff shortages and Medicare reimbursement cuts present some headwinds to growth.

This new study examines the nature and structure of the industry, types of imaging equipment used, national receipts/growth from 2002 to 2028 forecast, healthcare demand factors, key industry trends (AI's effects, consolidation, staffing shortages), industry structure and operating ratios (national and state Census data for establishments and firms), top companies market share, insurance/ Medicare reimbursement trends and more.

Competitor Profiles provided for:



RadNet

RAYUS Radiology

MedQuest Imaging

SimonMed/Dignity Health

Touchstone Medical Imaging Outpatient Imaging Affiliates (OIA)

Key Topics Covered:

Nature & Structure of the Industry



Definition and number of diagnostic imaging centers in the U.S. - outpatient, mobile, hospital-based centers

Main types of imaging equipment and services: X-rays, CT scans, ultrasound, PET Scans, MRIs

Discussion of Diagnostic Imaging Modalities (MRI, CT, PET, nuclear medicine, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, fluoroscopy)

Industry structure: key metrics: no. of facilities, receipts, annual payroll, no. of employees, avg. receipts per facility - 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022 - Freestanding outpatient facilities, those based in hospitals, mobile imaging.

Industry consolidation's effects, discussion of CMS reimbursement cuts

Factors affecting demand for diagnostic imaging services (aging population, technology, early disease diagnosis, the economy)

Major industry trends and issues: aging of U.S. population, new applications for imaging technology, broader physician and payor acceptance of the use of imaging, increased consumer awareness of and demand for preventive diagnostic screening, Hybrid Imaging Technology, impact of AI, staffing shortages, reimbursement

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Operating Models & Strategy

Major Competitors list: imaging companies and equipment manufacturers, major product segments

Discussion of consumer concerns about over-use of imaging procedures Staffing: job outlook and annual salary for Radiologic and MRI Technologists, Nuclear Medicine Technologists.

Industry Size, Growth, Forecasts



Size / Annual Receipts of the diagnostic imaging centers industry from 2002-2028 Forecast, official government Census 5-year survey data and annual County Business Patterns data

Marketdata estimates & forecasts of receipts for 2017-2019, 2023 Forecast

Industry Mix - Share of Revenues by Type Diagnostic Imaging Service Rendered: 2024: (X-ray, MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, endoscopy, EEG, MEG)

Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale for forecasts. Analysis of receipts by imaging modality, by care setting

2023 & 2024 industry performance, growth estimates

2025 & 2028 Marketdata forecasts



Estimates of industry size and growth published by other research firms and Marketdata Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth: CMS reimbursement cuts, demand, aging of population, early disease diagnosis, equipment technology, etc.

Imaging Procedures Volume Trends

Discussion and statistics related to annual number of imaging procedures performed: X-rays, MRIs, CT scans, PET scans, mammography, ultrasound, etc., Historical and current volumes

Industry Economic Operating Ratios

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry, what it includes



Industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022: key ratios (payroll, no. estabs., receipts, avg. receipts per estab., receipts & payroll per employee) Annual % change in receipts: 2007-2022

Industry ratios (no. of firms, establishments, receipts, payroll as % receipts for 2022 vs. 2017) by:



Labor productivity ratios: receipts per employee vs. payroll per employee

Legal form of organization -corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships

Single vs. multi-unit operations, by size (statistics as above)

Concentration Ratios: ratios for top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms

Receipts size of establishments (under $100,000 to $100 mill.) Receipts size of firms (under $100,000 to $100+ mill.)

No. of establishments, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state: 2023

Competitor Profiles

(description and history of company, no. of centers operated, headquarters address, specialties, acquisitions, services, financial data when available, 2018 results)

Summary of top 12 firms market share, estimated/actual 2023 receipts of top chains



RadNet

RAYUS Radiology

MedQuest Imaging

SimonMed/Dignity Health

Touchstone Medical Imaging Outpatient Imaging Affiliates (OIA)

Reference Directory

List of diagnostic imaging/radiology national/regional trade associations, journals, consulting firms, reports, articles, other key contacts - address & phones, description of activities.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900