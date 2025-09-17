Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TRESU Investment Holding A/S Management Changes


2025-09-17 05:46:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 11.2025
17.09.2025

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Management changes

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces that Jesper Harrild Eriksen has been appointed as CFO, effective 1 November 2025.

Further questions can be directed to:

Stephan Plenz, CEO, Phone +45 2194 5480, mail: ...

Jean March Lechene, Chairman of the board, Phone: +33 6799 80950

Stephan plenz
CEO, TRESU


