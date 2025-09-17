Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Size To Grow From USD 8.60 Billion In 2024 To USD 12.05 Billion By 2034 At 4.3% CAGR

Vacuum Insulation Panel Market

Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Size

Vacuum Insulation Panel Market share

The global vacuum insulation panel market size was worth around USD 8.60 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12.05 billion by 2034

- Deepak RupnarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global vacuum insulation panel (VIP) market size is steadily expanding as industries, governments, and consumers increasingly prioritize energy efficiency, space-saving insulation, and high-performance materials. According to the latest analysis, the market was valued at USD 8.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2025 and 2034.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this Free sample -Vacuum insulation panels are advanced thermal insulation materials that consist of a porous core material enclosed in a gas-tight envelope, with air evacuated to create a vacuum. This structure delivers up to ten times the thermal performance of traditional insulation materials. VIPs are widely used in construction, cold chain logistics, refrigeration, and industrial equipment where superior insulation, reduced thickness, and weight savings are essential.Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global vacuum insulation panel market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.30% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global vacuum insulation panel market size was valued at around USD 8.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2034.The vacuum insulation panel market is projected to grow significantly owing to the expansion of the construction industry, growth in smart city projects and urbanization, and increasing use in refrigeration and cold chain logistics.Based on product, the flat segment is expected to lead the market, while the special shape segment is expected to grow considerably.Based on core material, the silica segment dominates the market, while the fiberglass segment is projected to gain remarkable growth.Based on raw material, the plastics segment is the dominating segment, while the metals segment is projected to witness sizeable revenue over the forecast period.Based on application, the cooling & freezing devices segment is expected to lead the market compared to the construction segment.Based on region, the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by Europe.Market DriversEnergy Efficiency Regulations: Governments worldwide are tightening building codes and energy standards, increasing adoption of high-performance insulation like VIPs.Booming Cold Chain Logistics: Expansion of pharmaceuticals, frozen food, and e-commerce sectors requires superior insulation in transport and storage.Space Constraints in Urban Construction: VIPs' thin profile enables higher usable floor area in residential and commercial projects.Sustainable Manufacturing: VIPs reduce heating and cooling energy consumption, contributing to lower carbon footprints.Advances in Core and Barrier Materials: Innovations in silica cores, polymer composites, and metalized films are extending VIP lifespan and reducing costs.Growth in Refrigeration & Appliances: Rising demand for energy-efficient refrigerators, freezers, and vending machines boosts VIP usage.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report:Market SegmentationBy Core MaterialSilica-Based VIPs: Most common type due to high insulation efficiency and durability.Fiberglass VIPs: Lightweight with good thermal performance for cost-sensitive applications.Foam-Based VIPs: Used where flexibility and ease of installation are prioritized.Others (Aerogel, Perlite, Hybrid Materials): Premium performance for niche and high-tech uses.By ApplicationBuilding & Construction: Exterior walls, roofs, floors, and retrofitting projects.Cold Chain Packaging & Logistics: Insulated boxes, containers, and transport solutions for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and frozen food.Home Appliances: Refrigerators, freezers, and vending machines requiring superior insulation.Industrial Equipment: Cryogenic storage, pipelines, and specialized process equipment.Transportation: Electric vehicle battery insulation, aircraft cabins, and maritime uses.By End Use SectorResidential ConstructionCommercial ConstructionIndustrial FacilitiesHealthcare & PharmaceuticalsFood & Beverage LogisticsBy Thickness / SizeLess than 10 mm VIPs: For ultra-thin insulation needs in electronics and appliances.10–30 mm VIPs: Most common for construction and cold chain packaging.Above 30 mm VIPs: Heavy-duty industrial and high-performance applications.Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaNorth America held a substantial share of the VIP market in 2024, driven by stringent building codes, cold chain development, and rising demand for energy-efficient appliances. The U.S. leads due to advanced construction technology and government incentives for energy-efficient buildings. Canada shows growth in pharmaceutical cold chain storage and sustainable construction projects.EuropeEurope remains a pioneer in VIP adoption, supported by strong environmental policies such as the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. Germany, France, and the Nordic countries are leading markets for construction insulation and cold chain packaging. High awareness of climate goals and strict compliance measures accelerate adoption in both residential and commercial sectors.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India show surging demand for VIPs in urban construction, logistics, and energy-efficient appliances. Rapid urbanization, rising middle-class incomes, and government-led green building initiatives are key growth drivers.Latin AmericaLatin America is gradually adopting VIPs, particularly in cold chain logistics and food & beverage transportation. Brazil, Mexico, and Chile are emerging markets where VIP-based solutions are being piloted to reduce energy costs.Middle East & AfricaThe Middle East & Africa region presents opportunities in high-performance building insulation due to extreme climates and large-scale infrastructure projects. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa are leading in construction and healthcare logistics that utilize VIP-based cold storage.Key Market TrendsVIPs in Electric Vehicles (EVs): Emerging use for battery thermal management and lightweight insulation.Hybrid Insulation Systems: Combining VIPs with conventional materials to achieve cost-performance balance.Increased Lifespan and Durability: Advances in barrier films and getter materials to extend service life.Recycling and Circular Economy Focus: Development of recyclable or partially bio-based VIP cores and envelopes.Digitalized Cold Chain Monitoring: Integrating VIP packaging with IoT sensors for real-time temperature tracking.Inquiry For Buying-Competitive Landscape & Major Key PlayersThe global vacuum insulation panel market is moderately consolidated with both global leaders and regional suppliers offering specialized solutions. Companies compete on innovation, customization, and price-performance optimization.Major Key Players Include:Panasonic Corporation – Leading supplier of VIPs for appliances and construction.LG Hausys (LX Hausys) – Offers VIPs for refrigerators, freezers, and energy-efficient buildings.ThermoCor (Va-Q-tec AG) – Specializes in VIP solutions for cold chain logistics and building insulation.Knauf Insulation – Expanding portfolio of high-performance insulation products, including VIPs.Etex Group (Promat) – VIP systems for commercial and residential construction.Kingspan Group – Global leader in energy-efficient construction materials, including vacuum insulation technologies.Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH – German specialist in high-performance VIP systems.Cryopak Industries Inc. – VIP-based cold chain packaging for pharmaceuticals.Samsung Electronics – Integrating VIPs into next-generation home appliances.Hitachi Chemical Co. (Showa Denko Materials) – VIPs for industrial and appliance applications.Other notable players include Dow Inc., Aspen Aerogels Inc. (hybrid systems), and GORO Industries.Future Outlook (2025–2034)Mainstream Adoption in Construction: Retrofitting older buildings with VIPs will become more common as urban energy costs rise.Next-Gen Appliances: Manufacturers will integrate thinner, higher-performing VIPs to reduce energy use and enhance storage capacity.Cold Chain Expansion: Growth of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologics will drive demand for high-quality VIP packaging.Emerging Market Penetration: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East will see significant investment in VIP production facilities.Cost Reduction and Scale-Up: Advances in mass production and material science will make VIPs more affordable over the next decade.ConclusionThe global vacuum insulation panel market is on a growth path, climbing from USD 8.60 billion in 2024 to USD 12.05 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.3%. With applications spanning construction, cold chain logistics, appliances, and industrial equipment, VIPs are emerging as a cornerstone of energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure. Technological advances in materials, manufacturing, and integration will further solidify VIPs as a go-to insulation solution for high-performance applications worldwide.More Trending Reports by Zion Market Research -Antibody Production Market By End Users (Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Biotechnology, and Pharmaceutical Companies), By Process (Filtration, Upstream Processing, and Downstream Processing), By Filtration Segment (Filtration Consumables and Accessories, and Filtration Systems), By Upstream Segment (Consumables, and Bioreactors), By Consumables (Buffers & Reagents, and Media), By Bioreactors (Single-Use Bioreactors and Large-Scale Bioreactors) Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2024 - 2032-report/antibody-production-marketInsulin Analog 1 Diabetes Market By Insulin Analog (Rapid-Acting Insulin Analogs, Long-Acting Insulin Analogs [Aspart, Glulisine, and Lyspro], and Premix Insulin Analogs), and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2024 - 2032-report/type-1-diabetes-marketContinuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market- by Product (CRRT disposables, Bloodlines, Replacement and dialysate fluids, CRRT systems, hemofilter, and other disposables), by Modality (Continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), Continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF), Slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF), Continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD))- Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2024 - 2032-report/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-marketBiosimilars Market- by Product (Recombinant non-glycosylated proteins, Recombinant peptides, Recombinant glycosylated proteins), by Manufacturing type (Contract manufacturing organizations, In-house manufacturing), by Application (Blood disorders, Growth hormone deficiency, Oncology, Chronic & autoimmune diseases, Infectious diseases, Others) - Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2024 - 2032-report/biosimilars-marketCurcumin Market- by Type (Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Cosmetic Grade), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Others)- Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2024 - 2032-report/curcumin-marketNocturia Market- by Types (Mixed Nocturia, Bladder storage problems, Nocturnal polyuria), by Causes (Urological infection, Tumor of the bladder, Diuretic medications, Regular alcohol or coffee, Liver infection, Diabetes, Pregnancy, Others)- Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2024 - 2032-report/nocturia-marketGlobal Biobanking Market - By Type Of Biobank (Disease-Oriented Biobanks And Population-Based Biobanks,), By Specimen Type (Solid Tissue, Blood Products, And Cell Lines), By Application (Research And Therapeutic), By Ownership (Non-Profit Organization, National/Regional Agencies, Private, And University), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2024-2032-report/global-biobanking-marketBipolar Disorder Market - By Drug Class (Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs, Antipsychotic Drugs, and Antianxiety Drugs), By Mechanism Of Action (Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Beta Blockers, and Benzodiazepines), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2024 - 2032-report/bipolar-disorder-marketHemophilia Market - By Disease Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Others), By Therapy (Gene Therapy, Replacement Therapy, and Others), By Product Type (Plasma-Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, and Others), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2024-2032-report/hemophilia-marketBreakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation Market - By Application (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Pulmonary Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Others), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2024 - 2032-report/breakthrough-therapy-bt-designation-market

Deepak Rupnar

Zion Market Research

+1 855-465-4651

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.