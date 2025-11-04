Energy Intelligence: Adipec 2025 Drives Decarbonisation And Global Progress

Adipec 2025 will act as a vital platform to mobilise capital and drive the innovation essential for long-term energy security and decarbonisation as the energy sector requires over $275 trillion in cumulative investments to meet global energy usage projected to increase nearly 50% by 2050, experts say.

Referring to latest data released by US Energy Information Administration and McKinsey, leading energy executives, industry specialists and top officials said Adipec will highlight how finance is building resilience in today's energy systems and scaling the intelligent solutions needed for system-wide transformation.

Recommended For You

The event, under the theme of 'Energy. Intelligence. Impact.', will explore how capital can accelerate innovation, support emerging economies and power the technologies defining the next era of global progress. It will also highlight the role of intelligent technologies and digital twins in offshore exploration, decarbonisation strategies and initiatives to develop future energy leaders.

“Masdar is one of the most globally diversified renewable energy companies in the world today, but our success story began here in Abu Dhabi. Adipec provides a unique platform to engage energy leaders, investors, and innovators, and to share how we have transformed into an industrial clean energy developer with engines for growth across major markets in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia,” Mazin Khan, Chief Financial Officer, Masdar, said.

World's premier energy event

The four-day Adipec conference and exhibition, starting from November 3, is expected to welcome over 205,000 global visitors from 172 countries, 2,250 exhibitors, and 1,800 speakers across 380+ sessions. A new low carbon and chemicals expo will also debut, showcasing innovations in hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, carbon capture, energy storage, and clean energy.

“We have a long history of supporting the full spectrum of financial services capabilities energy firms require, with a deep understanding and knowledge of the region,” Tristan Attenborough, MD, Global Head of Natural Resources Group and Head of Global Advisory, J.P. Morgan Payments, said.

He said Adipec provides a unique environment where financial leaders, energy innovators, and policymakers converge to share insights.“This cross-sector collaboration supports our goal of enabling next-level treasury and mobilising capital across all channels that helps drive scalable, low-carbon energy solutions while balancing risk and long-term value creation and is essential for accelerating the global energy transition.”

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said the future of energy will be shaped by those who mobilise the finance behind it – and Adipec 2025 is where that journey comes to life.

“Whether it's innovative finance mechanisms, carbon markets or infrastructure investment, we're creating the platform for investors and industry leaders to move from dialogue to delivery. Last year's $10 billion in deals proved that Adipec is where energy transactions get done – and this year, we're building on that momentum,” he said.

Proscovia Nabbanja, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda National Oil Company, said Adipec brings together leaders from energy, technology and finance to create a“holistic solution for the energy demand, we see today”.

“Every year, we see more developments at Adipec. Previously, it started with the clean energy transition, and this time around, we are seeing the implications of that accelerated growth in artificial intelligence,” Nabbanja said.

Cross-sector collaboration

Adipec, which is designed to connect people across borders and sectors, will also feature 30 country pavilions, and four specialised industry zones covering digitalisation, decarbonisation, maritime and logistics, and AI. More than 1,800 speakers will share insights across 380 sessions during the event, which is integrating AI with the global energy transformation and position Abu Dhabi as a hub for intelligent, cross-sector collaboration in a defining decade for the energy industry.

“Adipec serves as a vital space to showcase OMV's progress as an integrated supplier of sustainable chemicals, fuels and energy,” said Afred Stern, CEO of OMV.

Brian Sullivan, CEO of IPIECA, said Adipec serves as a vital convening point for the industry to share progress, exchange best practices and foster partnerships that accelerate the energy transition.“By working together, we can ensure that energy development is inclusive, responsible and sustainable,” Sullivan said.

“Our industry is innovating on the path to lower carbon future, and events such as Adipec, with its Decarbonisation Zone, are key moments to come together, share learnings and drive progress together,” said Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of SLB.

Engaging Industry Leaders

Adipec stands as the world's premier energy event, uniquely bringing together the entire energy value chain under one roof and serves as a dynamic platform for strategic collaboration, high-level networking, and business development.

In 2024, Adipec facilitated deals exceeding Dh10 billion, reinforcing its status as a must-attend event for offshore industry professionals and companies seeking to scale their operations and explore new growth opportunities.

“Adipec is an essential event in Eni's calendar, advancing its efforts to balance energy security, economic growth, decarbonisation and sustainability,” said Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.

Denise Mannix, Founder, Lean In Energy, said Adipec is always a great opportunity to engage with industry leaders and those diverse contributors to reflect on how we can drive change together and with the urgency required.“It's clear that to address the complex challenges ahead, we must ensure these diverse, dynamic and different voices are included at the table.”

“To foster partnerships, we must support international events like Adipec, where real connections are being forged, and transformative agreements are being established and expanded,” according to Charlie Tan, CEO of Global Impact Coalition.

“By encouraging cross-border cooperation and the exchange of cutting-edge ideas, Adipec underscores the importance of collective efforts in addressing global energy challenges,” said Dr Najwa Aaraj, CEO of Technology Innovation Institute.

Unmatched Investment Opportunities

Adipec 2025 aims to address the dual imperative of strengthening current energy systems while scaling transformative solutions for inclusive global progress. Exhibitors such as Vallourec, Brenntag, and Parker Hannifin will showcase cutting-edge solutions - from underground hydrogen storage and chemical innovations to advanced fluid connectors and printed circuit exchangers.

“Adipec provides Weatherford with a valuable opportunity to strengthen relationships and expand our impact, driving energy efficiency and supporting companies navigate an evolving industry landscape,” said Girish Saligram, President and CEO of Weatherford.

Dr Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of Climate Investment, poses high trust in Adipec and its role addressing the environment challenges.

“I think it's amazing - the progress in 40 years. I come back because I invest in climate technologies, and I know that if we put the same passion [into it] as Adnoc and Adipec have done over the last 40 years, we'll be in great shape in the next 40,” said Dr Pratima Rangarajan.

With 30 country pavilions and participation from 54 national and international oil companies, Adipec 2025 offers unmatched networking and investment opportunities. Experts opine that the premier energy event serves as a decision-making hub where industry leaders align strategies to accelerate the global energy transition.

“Whether you're a policymaker, engineer, investor, or innovator, Adipec 2025 is the place where dialogue becomes delivery, and vision transforms into real-world impact,” says an expert.

Mohammad Abdelqader El-Ramahi, Chief Green Hydrogen Officer at Masdar, said this platform continues to grow year after year.

“With Adipec we keep fostering great minds, like the ones sitting around this panel discussion, shaping the future and driving our own destiny forward,” El-Ramahi said.

“Being the most important event in the energy sector, Adipec gathers all or partners, suppliers and whoever is contributing to the execution of mega projects. It's really a great moment to celebrate our achievements and successes together,” said Ahmed Aldhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy.

Industry experts said this year Adipec will be its biggest and most diverse edition yet, convening the full spectrum of the global economy – from energy, technology and finance to logistics and policy – to deliver the energy the world needs, more sustainably and affordably.