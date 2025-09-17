Gurdeep Mehndi's 'Sajri' Featuring Lauren Gottlieb Blends Punjabi Folk With Contemporary Urban Beats

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Punjabi singer Gurdeep Mehndi, the son of Bhangra King Daler Mehndi, has released his new single titled 'Sajri' on Wednesday. The music video of the song features actress Lauren Gottlieb. The track blends Punjabi folk with contemporary urban beats.

Sajri means the first beautiful ray of the morning sunlight. The song has been composed by Gopal Das and Gurdeep Mehndi himself, with lyrics furnished by Young G and Mehndi.

Talking about the song, Gurdeep Mehndi said in a statement shared by his team,“'Sajri' means everything to me, it's where those deep roots of Punjabi folk first met the restless energy of today. With Lauren, we pushed each other, we lit up every beat, and created something people can feel in their core from the very first note”.

The song is set against a striking red-and-gold backdrop, and the video captures the spark between the two artistes while letting the music's rhythm lead the show.

Lauren Gottlieb said,“From the second I heard Sajri, I knew it was a force - this melody, this beat, they grab you and don't let go. Shooting the video was pure fire. Gurdeep and the whole team built something bold, something electric. I'm excited for everyone to see, and even more, to dance to it”.

The video's visual palette of red and gold evokes festivity, energy, and celebration. With its catchy hook, folk-warmth, beat-driven energy, and visuals built for glamour, it's destined to be a favorite in festive playlists.

Gurdeep Mehndi is known for popularizing Punjabi pop and Bhangra music with vibrant, energetic performances. His songs often celebrate Punjabi culture, festivals, and celebrations.

'Sajri' has been released under the label of Saregama. The song is out now on all major music streaming platforms, and the official video is live on Saregama's YouTube channel.