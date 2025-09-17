Pawan Kalyan Hails PM Modi's Journey From Humble Beginnings To Global Statesman On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Politician-actor Pawan Kalyan marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday with a heartfelt tribute, praising his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global statesman.

Kalyan lauded Modi's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, his compassion for the marginalized, and his tireless dedication to nation-building. Extending warm wishes for his health and long life, Kalyan described the Prime Minister as a guiding force whose leadership continues to inspire generations.

Taking to his X handle, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM shared his images with PM Modi alongside a heartfelt note. Pawan wrote,“#MyModiStory Honourable Prime Minister Sri. Narendra Modi Ji (@narendramodi) In your remarkable journey, we see the story of a leader who rose from humble beginnings, through unwavering discipline and commitment, to become the guiding force of our great nation. Your vision for Bharat is not merely about governance, but about awakening the soul of the nation - to instill self-belief, dignity, and unity among its people. The way you have inspired and motivated every citizen to take pride in our culture, heritage, and national identity has strengthened the spirit of India.”

“Your relentless pursuit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, your compassion for the poor and marginalized, and your firm resolve in steering India towards progress are qualities that will always be remembered as hallmarks of your leadership. Your resolve for Viksit Bharat - a developed India by 2047 is a clarion call for every Indian to participate in nation-building.”

“As someone deeply connected with the people, I understand the weight of responsibility and sacrifice that comes with public life. I have always admired your tireless dedication, working day and night without rest, traveling across the length and breadth of the nation, and representing Bharat with pride on the global stage. Your life is a testament to how determination, integrity, and spiritual strength can transform not only an individual but also an entire nation.”

Pawan Kalyan added,“At a time when the world faces unprecedented uncertainties, you have shown immense courage and strategic wisdom in handling diplomatic battles on the global stage. Whether it is safeguarding India's interests, strengthening partnerships with major powers, or giving voice to the concerns of the Global South, you have ensured that Bharat's stature stands tall and respected in international forums. This balancing of tradition with modern diplomacy, of national pride with global cooperation, is a rare quality that only true statesmen possess.”

His post further read,“On this very special day, I pray for your good health, long life, and unshakable energy to continue guiding our country. May you always be blessed with strength of purpose as you lead Bharat towards greater unity, prosperity, and global respect. May your journey ahead continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with selflessness and courage. With deepest Respect and warm Regards A Very Happy Birthday to You! #HappyBirthdayModiJi @PMOIndia.”