Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Accelerates Renewable Energy Growth, Paving Way For Cleaner Future

Azerbaijan Accelerates Renewable Energy Growth, Paving Way For Cleaner Future


2025-09-17 01:06:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan is quietly but decisively reshaping its energy landscape. Between January and August 2025, the country produced 407.9 million kWh of electricity from solar power-a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. Combined with hydro, wind, and waste-to-energy production, renewable energy accounted for approximately 15.5% of the nation's total electricity output, marking a significant step toward a greener energy mix.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN17092025000195011045ID1110072141

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search