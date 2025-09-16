Kuwait Reiterates Its Condemnation Of Israeli Aggression Against Qatar Before HRC
Geneva: The State of Kuwait reiterated its strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal and cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted residential headquarters of several Hamas leaders in Doha on September 9.
This came in Kuwait's statement Tuesday before the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) during the emergency session dedicated to discussing the Israeli aggression against Qatar, which was called for by the State of Kuwait on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, alongside Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as part of the 60th session of the Council held in Geneva.
Kuwait emphasized that this treacherous aggression is a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, a serious threat to the region's security and stability, and a direct undermining of international peace and security.
The State of Kuwait affirmed its unwavering support for the State of Qatar in the measures it takes to preserve its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
Kuwait also reiterated its position calling for the United Nations and the international community to assume their responsibilities in preserving international peace and security, and to take serious and effective steps to stop Israel's systematic aggression against countries in the region and to hold the perpetrators of these crimes against unarmed civilians accountable.
