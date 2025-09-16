Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market Size Forecast To Reach USD 84.80 Billion By 2034 Towards Fnb

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards FnB, the global food encapsulation advanced technologies market size is calculated USD 46.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 84.80 billion by 2034. The market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.93% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for enhanced food stability, longer shelf life, and the preservation of nutritional value. Ottawa, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food encapsulation advanced technologies market size was valued at USD 43.39 billion in 2024 and is set to rise from USD 46.40 billion in 2025 to around USD 84.80 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market is growing rapidly due to high demand for food stability, enhanced shelf-life, and high demand for maintaining the nutritional value of food intact for a longer period. The market is also observing growth due to high demand for functional and fortified foods. Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making. Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market Snapshot The food encapsulation advanced technologies market involves encapsulation of different types of food to keep the nutrients, enzymes, flavor, and nutritional content of the food intact. The technique helps to stabilize, control, and protect the release of active ingredients of food options. Such technologically advanced methods help to enhance bioavailability, taste masking, and improved shelf-life, which is helpful for the growth of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market. The market also emphasizes various encapsulation techniques such as spray drying, spray chilling, emulsification, nanoencapsulation, liposome entrapment, and coacervation. High demand for functional food , clean-label products , and personalized nutrition requirements also help the growth of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market. Innovations in nanotechnology and biopolymer-based encapsulation are also assisting the development of the market. Key Highlights of the Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market

By region , North America led the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By encapsulation technology , the microencapsulation segment led the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in 2024, whereas the nanoencapsulation segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By core material , the vitamins and minerals segment led the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in 2024, whereas the probiotics and prebiotics segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By application , the functional foods segment led the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in 2024, whereas the dietary supplements and nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. Top Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Offerings

Encapsulation Product / Technology Key Features / Capabilities Advantages / Why It's Used Example Applications Spray Drying Encapsulation Atomizing active materials (like vitamins, flavours, probiotics) into fine droplets and drying them rapidly to form a protective powder shell Cost-effective, scalable, good for protecting sensitive compounds from heat, oxygen, and a moderately fast process Encapsulating flavour oils for beverages, vitamin powders, dietary supplements, and omega-3 powders Spray Chilling / Spray Cooling Similar to spray drying, but uses cooling; the active ingredient is encapsulated in a fat or wax matrix Good for lipophilic (fat-soluble) actives; protects from oxidation; controlled melting/release at higher temperatures Encapsulating fat-soluble vitamins, flavour oils, wax-based coatings, chocolate, or confectionery applications Emulsification / Double Emulsion / O/W / W/O Emulsions Forming emulsions or double emulsions (water-in-oil-in-water, etc.) to encapsulate hydrophilic and hydrophobic actives Versatile; allows encapsulating both water and oil-soluble ingredients; decent control over release profile; often gentle processing Flavour encapsulation; masking undesirable tastes; probiotic delivery; micro-nutrient fortification in beverages or dairy Coacervation / Complex Coacervation Using phase separation (often of proteins/polysaccharides) to form a shell around core material Provides a good barrier; can be tuned for release; good for sensitive actives; often used for flavor, aroma, and essential oils Encapsulating flavours or aromas for bakery/confectionery; essential oils; possibly pharma-style nutraceuticals Microencapsulation Producing micro-scale capsules (micrometers in diameter), often via various techniques (spray drying, coacervation, liposomes) Protects active ingredients; improves shelf life; improves stability under processing; controlled release; easier incorporation into powders or foods Probiotics in yogurt or powders; vitamins in cereals; antioxidants in drinks; encapsulated enzymes Nanoencapsulation / Nanocapsules Very small capsules (nano-scale) for even finer control of release, improved bioavailability, and sometimes a better sensory profile Higher surface area often improves absorption, can achieve more precise control, potential for targeted delivery in the gut, but cost / regulatory challenges Functional beverages; high-value actives (e.g., certain vitamins, peptides); possibly in personalized nutrition formats Liposomal Encapsulation Active ingredient enclosed in a lipid bilayer vesicle (liposome) Good for delivery of both hydrophilic and lipophilic molecules; often used for improved uptake; sometimes for“burst release” or gradual release depending on design; protective effect; fairly clean label potential Vitamins/minerals delivery; nutraceuticals; possibly in infant formula; specialty functional foods Hybrid Systems / Multi-layer Capsules Combining more than one wall material or combining micro- and nano-scales; layered shells for time / pH / environmental control Offers multiple release steps (e.g., immediate + delayed); better protection; tailored release in different stomach/gut regions; improved stability under harsh conditions Probiotics where survival through the stomach is needed; multi-stage nutrient release; flavours that need protection till cooking or baking Pickering Emulsions / Solid Particle Stabilized Systems Emulsions stabilized by solid particles (e.g., nanocellulose, clay, etc.) rather than small molecular surfactants More stable to coalescence; potentially more natural/clean label; less reliance on synthetic surfactants; good for controlled release; micro or nano scale Flavor or oil-based actives in beverages; fat substitutes; nutraceutical delivery; possibly packaging / edible films as well Biopolymer & Natural Polymer Encapsulation Using proteins, polysaccharides, gums, starches, etc. as wall/shell materials Clean-label; more acceptable to consumers; biodegradability; often good compatibility with food matrix; more sustainable Encapsulating plant-based nutrients, dairy replacements, protein supplements, natural antioxidants, and fibres



New Trends of Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market



Advanced food processing techniques are helping the growth of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in recent times. The technology helps to address consumer preferences and improve product quality as well.

High demand for sustainable encapsulation ingredients is also helpful for the growth of the market. The market involves biodegradable materials and plant-based polymers. The encapsulation technology also facilitates efficient traceability and transparency, which is beneficial for market growth.



Recent Developments in Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market



In September 2025, Leading Edge Health, a pioneer in natural health and anti-aging supplementation, announced the launch of GenuinePurity Liposonal NMN. The launch addresses documented market needs for improved NAD+ precursor absorption as well. ( Source - ) In May 2025, OOO Component Lactis (Buguruslan), a research and production biotechnological company, signed a license agreement with the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) on the production of new types of probiotics. The agreement intends to launch the production of Florobiom, a drug that restores the intestinal microbiome. ( Source - )

Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market – Value Chain Analysis



Raw Material Procurement: Strategic sourcing of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and prebiotics to ensure consistent quality and compliance with food-grade standards.

Packaging & Branding: Protects encapsulated products from light, moisture, and contamination while supporting shelf-life, stability, and clean-label positioning. Waste Management & Recycling: Focuses on reprocessing rejected batches and leftover materials (e.g., sweeteners, flavors, gelatin) to reduce waste and minimize environmental impact.



Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market?

High demand for functional and fortified food items is one of the major drivers of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market. The encapsulation technology helps such food products to enhance their stability, bioavailability, and taste. It allows consumers to obtain the nutritional benefits of these food products, including vitamins , minerals, and other essential nutrients. Growing demand for plant-based ingredients, such as starches, protein , and lipids, also helps the growth of the market. Encapsulation technology is also essential for the convenience food industry to maintain its flavor, taste, and texture, which is helpful for the growth of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market.

Challenge

High Production Costs are disturbing the Growth of the Market

High costs involved in the various methods of encapsulation procedure are one of the major growth restraining factors. Advanced techniques such as liposomal and nanoencapsulation systems need specialized materials and equipment, which may make the whole procedure costly if done on a large scale. Hence, such issues restrain the growth of the market. Various other challenging factors, such as scalability, environmental matters, shelf-life duration, and consumer perception, may also obstruct the market's growth.

Opportunity

Improving Technological Advancements, helping the Growth of the Market

Advanced encapsulation techniques are one of the major opportunities for the growth of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in the foreseeable period. Multiple food manufacturers are trying to adapt technologically advanced encapsulation methods, which are helpful for the growth of the market. The advancements also help to manage efficiency and are cost-effective, further fueling the growth of the market. Various encapsulation forms, such as biopolymer-based carriers and biodegradable polymers, play a significant role in driving market growth.

Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market in 2024

North America led the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in 2024 due to high usage of the encapsulation technology to enhance the nutritional value, shelf-life, and controlled release of the contents of the drugs, which is helpful for the growth of the market. Increased research and development activities, high consumer awareness, and a growing demand for clean-label products are driving the market's growth. The US and Canada play a major role in the development of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of the food encapsulation technique, rising integration of the market, increased shelf-life, and improved efficiency are some of the major factors for the growth of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in the Asia Pacific in the foreseeable period. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea play a major role in the growth of the market in the region due to the adoption of the food encapsulation technique on a larger scale. It helps the market to maintain the shelf-life, stability, and nourishment of foods, which are helpful for the market's growth.

Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.93% Market Size in 2024 USD 43.39 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 46.40 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 84.80 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market Segmental Analysis

Encapsulation Technology Analysis

The microencapsulation segment led the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in 2024, as it encompasses multiple emerging technologies that are beneficial for the market's growth. The method helps preserve drugs from moisture, oxygen, and light, thereby maintaining their shelf life and nutritional content, which is beneficial for market growth. The encapsulation technology also helps to keep the drugs protected from external factors, maintain their nutritional content, lower their overusage for cost savings, and control release in the body, along with easy handling as well.

The nanoencapsulation segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to multiple factors such as the versatility of carriers, reduction in dosage requirements, rising innovation in functional food, improved stability, and enhanced bioavailability, aiding the market's growth. The advanced technology helps enhance the shelf life, stability, and nutritional content of drugs, which is beneficial for the development of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market.

Core Material Analysis

The vitamins and minerals segment led the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in 2024 due to high demand for certain types of drugs by consumers. The demand for non-GMO food , gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan vitamins by consumers also contributes to the growth of the food encapsulation and advanced technologies market. The encapsulation technology helps maintain the nutritional value of functional and fortified foods and drugs, while also extending their shelf life. The encapsulation technology is highly utilized for drugs essential in improving immunity, bone health, heart health, overall wellness, and energy, thereby driving market growth. The technology ensures the slow release of drugs in the body, which is further beneficial for market development.

The probiotics and prebiotics segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan, and allergen-free probiotics and prebiotics, which are helpful for gut health. The technology is also essential for patients suffering from different types of gut issues, such as IBS, bloating, and other gut problems. The increased focus on holistic health, digestive balance, and wellness is also a major factor driving the market's growth.

Application Analysis

The functional foods segment led the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in 2024 due to high demand for functional foods, enriched food , vitamins, minerals, and various other nutrients. The technology also enhances stability, bioavailability, and product effectiveness, which is beneficial for market growth. High demand for both convenience foods and nutritional foods also aids the development of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market.

The dietary supplements and nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for clean-label food products and enriched foods. The encapsulation technology helps to maintain the nutritional value and shelf-life of such drugs, aiding the market's growth. Hence, the segment contributes to the development of the food encapsulation advanced technologies market in the foreseeable future.

Top Key Players in the Food Encapsulation Advanced Technologies Market:



BASF SE : Offers advanced microencapsulation (e.g.,“beadlet” technology) to improve stability, flowability, and controlled release of sensitive nutrients (vitamins, carotenoids) in foods, beverages, and supplements.

Royal DSM N.V .: A merged entity (DSM-Firmenich) that provides flavor delivery systems, premixes, probiotics, vitamins, and encapsulation/delivery technologies for taste, texture, and nutrition in functional foods.

Kerry Group plc : A major supplier of flavors, clean-label ingredient systems, and encapsulated nutrients/flavors, combining taste technologies with protective delivery for food and beverage applications.

Ingredion Incorporated : Supplies polysaccharide-based wall materials (starches, modified starches, etc.), carriers, and ingredient systems used in encapsulation of flavors, nutrients, and emulsified actives.

Givaudan SA : Develops flavor and aroma systems with controlled-release/protection technologies to preserve volatile flavor compounds under harsh processing or storage conditions.

Symrise AG : Active in developing encapsulated flavor offerings and investing in production capacity, notably for functional and flavor ingredients in foods and beverages.

Sensient Technologies Corporation : Provides specialty flavor, color, and masking technologies, including encapsulation to protect flavor or color integrity and adjust release, supporting clean-label demands.

Cargill, Incorporated : Offers microencapsulated ingredients (oils, bioactives, flavors) within its ingredient portfolio for functional foods, sometimes using emulsification/spray technologies.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF): Combines flavor/aroma R&D with encapsulation/delivery/stabilization systems to protect volatile actives and to design controlled delivery of flavor/aroma in finished products.

Balchem Corporation : Specializes in custom encapsulation (e.g., rumen-protected nutrients in animal feed, microencapsulation for human nutrition), offering tailored wall materials, adjustable particle size, heat and handling protection.

Aveka Group : Provides encapsulation services (flavor, fragrance, natural extracts), including coating, microencapsulation, and formulation support for sensory and functional ingredient protection.

Lycored Ltd .: Known for producing natural carotenoids and vitamin beadlets using microencapsulation/coating technologies to enhance stability, colour, and application in foods and supplements.

Firmenich SA : Via its delivery systems/flavor & aroma technology, it offers encapsulation to protect volatile flavor compounds and enable controlled release, especially under challenging conditions.

Glanbia Nutritionals : Supplies nutritional ingredients, including proteins, vitamins, and minerals, and may utilize encapsulation/protection technologies to enhance shelf life, stability, and blendability in fortified foods and supplements. Advanced Bionutrition Corp .: Focused on aquaculture/animal nutrition, developing encapsulated feed ingredients (e.g., probiotics, oils) to improve bioavailability and stability under feeding and digestion stresses.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Encapsulation Technology



Microencapsulation

Nanoencapsulation

Emulsion-Based Encapsulation

Coacervation

Liposome Entrapment

Spray Drying & Spray Chilling Others (Fluid Bed Coating, Freeze Drying, etc.)



By Core Material



Vitamins & Minerals

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Flavors & Colors

Sweeteners

Enzymes

Lipids

Preservatives Others (Antioxidants, Nutraceuticals, etc.)

By Application



Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Infant Nutrition Others (Convenience Foods, Ready Meals, etc.)

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific-are also available upon request.

