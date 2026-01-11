403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Instagram Data Breach Exposes Users’ Personal Information
(MENAFN) Personal details from at least 17.5 million Instagram accounts were reportedly leaked and circulated on the dark web, sparking major concerns about privacy and platform security, according to media reports on Saturday.
Cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes revealed that the compromised dataset contains user names, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, partial home addresses, and other contact information, as noted by a media outlet.
Although passwords were not included, specialists caution that the exposed information could still be exploited for identity theft or financial scams.
The breach was initially linked to a 2024 flaw in Instagram’s API, according to cybersecurity publication CyberInsider. Hackers allegedly bypassed Meta’s usual safeguards and extracted sensitive data before a threat actor known as “Solonnik” posted the records on BreachForums earlier this week, making them freely available.
“Such a massive leak significantly increases the risk of phishing campaigns and targeted fraud,” experts told Malwarebytes, the outlet reported.
After the incident, users in multiple regions reported receiving an unusual surge of password reset emails, heightening fears of compromised accounts.
Cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes revealed that the compromised dataset contains user names, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, partial home addresses, and other contact information, as noted by a media outlet.
Although passwords were not included, specialists caution that the exposed information could still be exploited for identity theft or financial scams.
The breach was initially linked to a 2024 flaw in Instagram’s API, according to cybersecurity publication CyberInsider. Hackers allegedly bypassed Meta’s usual safeguards and extracted sensitive data before a threat actor known as “Solonnik” posted the records on BreachForums earlier this week, making them freely available.
“Such a massive leak significantly increases the risk of phishing campaigns and targeted fraud,” experts told Malwarebytes, the outlet reported.
After the incident, users in multiple regions reported receiving an unusual surge of password reset emails, heightening fears of compromised accounts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment