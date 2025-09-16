Wavelynx Launches APEX Reader: Next-Generation Access Control Solution Engineered To Outlast, Adapt, And Evolve

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New RFID reader transforms access control from operational burden to strategic advantage, marking the peak of access control evolution

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavelynx , a leader in secure and adaptable access control, today announced the launch of its APEX Reader , a new RFID solution designed to modernize how organizations manage physical access. Built to deliver what the company calls "The APEX Effect "-a philosophy focused on providing enterprises with transformative access control solutions that evolve with their needs, adapt to their environment, and protect what matters most to them. This flagship product represents a paradigm shift from systems that create operational burdens to solutions that become strategic advantages.

For decades, access control has operated under a broken model: organizations install solutions, then spend years managing their limitations, incompatibility, and inevitable failures. Wavelynx has engineered a different approach: a new reader that provides a reliable and secure access control experience with future-ready credential support.

"Access control has evolved beyond simple keycards or doors," said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx. "The APEX Reader helps businesses plan for the future by creating flexible, secure systems that grow with them, turning what was once a constant headache into a strategic advantage."

Built on Three Core Principles That Deliver The APEX Effect

The APEX Reader delivers APEX Effect through three key benefits:



Infrastructure That Outlasts Decades of Change: Hardware and firmware engineered for decades of change, eliminating premature upgrades and costly replacement cycles.

Solutions That Adapt and Never Require Compromise: A solution that provides security without sacrificing convenience and innovation. Technology That Evolves Ahead of Tomorrow's Challenges: A system designed to adapt to changing security and business needs intelligently, ensuring organizations stay ahead of emerging risks, standards, and organizational change.



APEX Reader: Engineering Excellence in Practice

The APEX Reader redefines what's possible in access control through a carefully engineered design that provides an enduring, practical, and secure access control experience. Key features include:



Flexible Form Factors: Available in four options-Mullion, Mullion Keypad, Single Gang, and Single Gang Keypad-the device easily adapts to various installation needs, streamlining deployment and reducing installation time.

Credential Freedom: Supports current and future credential protocols, including asymmetric cryptography, delivering lasting protection for their investments while maintaining seamless compatibility with the LEAF Community .

Military-Grade Security: All data transmissions are secured with military-grade (EAL 6+) encryption, protecting against unauthorized access and tampering.

Exceptional Durability: Engineered for harsh environments, the device features a rugged metal mounting plate, a watertight dust-proof enclosure, and operates across a wide voltage range (5–24V). Simple, but Brilliant Installation: Installs quickly with flexible wiring options, a durable wall plate for any surface, and an angled security screw for added ease when installing.



The APEX Reader provides quick, dependable access that's easy to use without compromising security, creating a seamless experience for users while protecting critical resources. Wavelynx's flagship reader is designed to outlast, adapt, and evolve – exemplifying The APEX Effect in action.

"The APEX Reader builds on the success of Wavelynx's APEX Module and represents the pinnacle-the point at which access control investment reaches peak performance," said Melissa Stenger, Chief Strategy Officer at Wavelynx. "This helps organizations eliminate the costly cycle of constant replacement and reinvestment, allowing them to master their access control systems."

Hanwha Vision Integrates Wavelynx's New APEX Reader into Its Access Control Solution

The APEX Reader's launch is supported by a broad partner portfolio, and an early adopter of the technology is Hanwha Vision , a leader in enterprise CCTV systems. Hanwha Vision is integrating the APEX Reader into its new comprehensive access control solution, demonstrating a clear commitment to leveraging next-generation technology to deliver value to its customers.

This collaboration allows Hanwha Vision to offer a flexible, interoperable access control system using Wavelynx's readers, credentials, and mobile technologies, highlighting their dedication to addressing real-world challenges and delivering tangible results.

“At Hanwha Vision, we prioritize customer outcomes,” said Matthew Netardus, Global Senior Product Manager, Hanwha Vision America.“Partnering with Wavelynx embodies our commitment to solving real problems and delivering meaningful outcomes-not just building security technology, but empowering our customers.”

Experience Live Demonstrations at GSX 2025

Wavelynx will showcase the APEX Reader at GSX 2025, September 29-October 1, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Attendees can visit meeting room 1175 for live demonstrations of readers and mobile credentialing platforms, highlighting how The APEX Effect transforms access control from a legacy system into a future-ready strategic advantage.

About Wavelynx

Wavelynx is a leading provider of secure access control solutions that enhance safety, elevate customer experience, and instill confidence. Our cutting-edge platform offers access without limits through interoperable experiences for facilities prioritizing security, privacy, and convenience. With a commitment to driving the future of access control, Wavelynx empowers organizations to protect their assets and ensure compliance while enhancing user experiences through advanced wallet credential solutions, reader technology of the highest quality and security, and LEAF physical credentials. Trusted by financial institutions, small to large corporations, and universities worldwide, Wavelynx is at the forefront of the digital transformation in access control. Learn more at .

For more information about the APEX Reader or Wavelynx's presence at GSX, visit .

APEX and Wavelynx are trademarks of Wavelynx Technologies, LLC

For media inquiries, please contact:

