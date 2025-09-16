JBL Partners with VDO.AI and Havas Media India to Redefine Festive Storytelling on CTV
(MENAFN- VDO.AI) September 16, 2025, New Delhi: A leading premium audio brand, JBL, has teamed up with VDO.AI, a global leader in advertising technology, and Havas Media India, the media agency of Havas Media Network India, to launch a groundbreaking interactive CTV campaign for its latest wireless earbuds, JBL Live Beam 3 Capitalising on the Diwali shopping surge, VDO.AI's advanced advertising technology transforms the JBL campaign into a seamless discovery-to-purchase journey, unlocking new opportunities for brands to engage audiences on CTV during Ind’a’s biggest festive season.
Moving beyond conventional advertising, the campaign, powered by VDO.AI’s innovative ad suite, introduces an interactive QR Code wrapper that enables viewers to transition effortlessly from brand discovery to product purchase. With just a scan, viewers can explore and buy the JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds directly from their TV screens, turning India’s largest screen into both a showcase and a shopping destination. Powered by VDO.AI’s proprietary CTV technology, the campaign will run across leading media platforms, reaching households in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Cochin, and several other fast-growing cit es.
“At JBL, innovation has always been at the core of our brand. With the JBL Live Beam 3 earb’ds, we’re turning sound into a truly immersive ex”erience,” said Akhil Sethi, Head of Digital Marketing, Harman India Consu“er Audio. ’At JBL, we’ve reimagined how festive product campaigns can come to life. Partnering with Havas Media India and , we’re leveraging immersive CTV formats that turn awareness into interaction and curiosity into action. As CTV emerges as the new living-room prime time, this campaign provides the perfect stage to showcase our latest innovation and strengthen our festive season connec” with consumers.”
Amitt Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of VDO.“I, commented, “At VDO.AI, we’ve been helping brands cut through the clutter on CTV by turning passive viewing into active engagement. With JBL, we see a powerful opportunity to carve a distinct niche for a brand that already stands for premium experiences. Our advertising technology transforms traditional video into interactive journey’, ensuring viewe’s don’t just watch JBL’s latest product but truly connect with it. Campaigns like this represent the future of advertising, where discovery becomes immersive and brand experiences”are curated, not consumed.”
“We are excited to partner with JBL and VDO.AI to create a campaign that elevates consumer engagement during the festive season,” added Rohan Chincholi, Chief Digital Officer, Havas Media India“ “CTV is fast emerging as a prime platform for reaching high-intent, tech-savvy households, and this campaign demonstrates how creativity, advertising technology, and premium storytelling can work together to deliver imp”ct.”
The campaign is now live across premium CTV environments, delivering a powerful festive push in the run-up to Diwali. With this initiative, VDO.AI, JBL, and Havas Media India are setting new benchmarks for how brands connect with audiences in a connected, digital-first world.
The campaign is now live across premium CTV environments, delivering a powerful festive push in the run-up to Diwali. With this initiative, VDO.AI, JBL, and Havas Media India are setting new benchmarks for how brands connect with audiences in a connected, digital-first world.
